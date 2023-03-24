5 best international captains right now (March 2023)

In international football, the role and importance of a captain cannot be overstated. The captain serves as the leader of a side both on and off the field, representing the team in all official capacities.

The captain is responsible for motivating and organizing the team, ensuring that everyone is focused on the task at hand. During matches, the captain communicates with the referee on behalf of the team and even plays a crucial role in making critical decisions.

Off the field, the captain is responsible for ensuring that the team adheres to the highest standards of behavior and sportsmanship. Ultimately, the captain plays a crucial role in fostering team spirit, promoting unity and leading the team to victory.

Let's take a look at the five best international captains in the world right now.

#5 Harry Kane (England)

It is impossible to overstate the significance of Harry Kane's leadership skills and role in the England national football team. As the team's captain, Kane has led by example both on and off the field, inspiring his teammates with his determination, work ethic and goalscoring ability.

Kane's performances have been crucial in helping England achieve impressive results, including a run to the final at Euro 2020 and a quarter-final appearance at the World Cup.

His ability to score crucial goals, hold up play and bring his teammates into the game has been invaluable to the team. Furthermore, Kane's professionalism and dedication to his craft have earned him the respect of both his teammates and fans, making him a key figure in the England set-up for years to come.

#4 Luka Modric (Croatia)

Luka Modric has had an impressive career with the Croatian national football team, culminating in his role as captain during their run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite being in his late 30s, Modric's work rate and technical quality have been outstanding, helping to inspire his teammates and drive the team forward.

Modric has been a key player for Croatia for many years, playing a vital role in their historic run to the 2018 World Cup final, where he won the Golden Ball.

As captain, Modric has been a source of inspiration for his teammates, leading by example both on and off the field. His technical ability, vision and leadership skills have made him a true legend of Croatian football and his contributions to the team's success have been immense.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Didier Deschamps named Kylian Mbappe as the new captain of the French national team on Monday (21 March). Following the retirements of Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann was widely expected to be made the new captain of Les Bleus.

Mbappe has done a stellar job for club and country in recent times. While Griezmann shone for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mbappe was clearly their standout performer. He even scored a hat-trick in the final of the competition and won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in the tournament.

Fans are still divided on the Griezmann snub but there is no doubt that Mbappe, despite being just 24, will set high standards and inspire his teammates.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most influential players in the history of the Portuguese national football team. His leadership skills both on and off the pitch have been instrumental in their successes in recent times.

Ronaldo has served as captain of the national team since 2008. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been a role model for younger players, setting a high standard for work ethic and determination.

Ronaldo's passion for his country and dedication to the team make him a valuable asset to Portugal both as a player and a leader. Although it looked like his importance was fading during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he has now made an emphatic return to the side.

Ronaldo bagged a brace in their latest outing against Liechtenstein and showed that he still has what it takes to cut it at the highest level.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Up until the summer of 2021, it looked like Lionel Messi's international career would come to a disappointing end. But Messi has turned it around wonderfully, guiding La Albiceleste to Copa America and World Cup triumphs in the last two years.

He was also the named the best player in both tournaments. That speaks volumes about his influence as captain as he leads by example and sets very high standards. Messi's Argentina have lost just one of their last 45 international matches.

He is, without doubt, the best captain in international football right now.

