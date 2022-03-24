5 best Italian players in the world right now based on ratings

Italy is a traditional football giant seen as the powerhouse of defensively solid football. Over the years, the Italian brand of football has been regarded as one of the most defensively solid systems in the world. However, there has been no shortage of talent in other areas as the Mediterranean nation has been gifted with top ones.

The top talents in Italian football ply their trade all around the world. With so many brilliant footballers, it's never easy to shine more than the others. This season, the following five names have been the standout names among Italian footballers.

#5 Ciro Immobile - 7.24

Veteran Ciro Immobile is regarded by many as one of the best forwards in Serie A. He had a brief period in Germany, but has excelled the most in Italy. Immobile is currently on the books of Lazio and has been one of the best players at the club.

Immobile uses his pace and mobility to get the best out of the opponents. He has excellent control over the ball and is a perfect example of a poacher. He might be hitting 32 years of age, but Immobile has been outstanding in this campaign.

Immobile has shown no signs of aging to represent Lazio in 34 games in all competitions this season. He has hit the back of the net on 26 occasions and has chipped in with four assists.

#4 Marco Verratti - 7.25

Marco Verratti has lately become a bit injury-prone and has missed a part of the current campaign. He is quite easily the best midfielder in Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded line-up if he stays fit.

Despite the club's extraordinary attacking force, the midfield has lacked a similar quality. The only exception has been Verratti, who has proved his worth in Paris.

Verratti is a master passer who can find teammates through the smallest gaps. His ability to keep the midfield ticking and ensure control of the zone is second to none. Barring injuries, there's hardly anything to point fingers at Verratti over his performances.

Verratti has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with three goal involvements.

#3 Gianluca Caprari - 7.28

Hellas Verona may not have exceeded expectations this season, but they have some brilliant performers on their books. Giovanni Simeone has been excellent this season, leading the attack and has been well-supported by Gianluca Caprari. Interestingly, Caprari is on loan this season from Sampordia and has a future transfer agreed.

Caprari is one of those rarer footballers who excels in the second-striker position. He has shown pace and guile to show what a big mistake Sampodoria made in loaning him out. His chemistry with Simeone has worked well, and Hellas Verona will feel that they have got a fantastic deal.

Caprari has been one of the most consistent performers for his club. He has been present in 28 games so far in all competitions this season and has made 17 goals contributions. 10 of those 17 have been goals, while the other seven have been in the form of assists.

#2 Lorenzo Pellegrini - 7.39

Lorenzo Pellegrini has been one of the most established names plying his trade in Serie A. Over the years, Pellegrini has performed consistently and in a noticeable manner, making him a name to reckon with. He was acquired as a teenager by Roma. He joined Sassuolo in 2015 for two years before being bought back by Roma after triggering his buy-back clause of €10 million.

Pellegrini can play in several positions in the middle of the pitch. In the current campaign, manager Jose Mourinho has predominantly played him as an attacking midfielder. Pellegrini also had to cover for Nicolo Zaniolo when the talented Italian was down with an injury. Pellegrini exhibits excellent passing skills and his vision and ability to manufacture chances is top-notch.

Pellegrini has been a consistent performer under Mourinho. Roma have underperformed in spells this season, but the midfielder has been consistent.

He has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign and has been quite effective. Pellegrini has contributed with 11 goals and five assists, which is a healthy return when one considers his position of play.

#1 Domenico Berardi - 7.53

Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi was in a tussle of ownership between his current club and Juventus. However, Sassuolo got to own his rights in 2015, and Berardi has repaid the faith the club put in him. The winger has been at his current club for a long time and is arguably one of the league's better players.

Berardi can move swiftly with the ball, and he is more robust in the right-wing position. He is good at both crosses and cutting inside when required. Additionally, Berardi is excellent at set pieces and penalties. Over the years, he has had some excellent records under his name.

Berardi has been sensational this season as far as goal contributions are concerned. He is averaging one goal involvement per game across 28 appearances in all competitions so far. Berardi has scored 14 goals and made 14 assists, and he has been the man to beat at Sassuolo.

