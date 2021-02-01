5 of the best January signings in Manchester City's history

The current January transfer window is set to close today, and many of the Premier League’s giants have had a quiet time, including current league leaders Manchester City.

Renowned for being big spenders, Manchester City have not always delved into the transfer market in January. But over the years, they have been able to secure some major transfer hits in the window.

With that in mind, in no particular order, here are five of the best January signings in Manchester City’s history.

#1 Edin Dzeko – Wolfsburg to Manchester City, 2011

Edin Dzeko scored a number of important goals during his time at Manchester City.

Arguably one of the greatest January signings in Premier League history, Edin Dzeko was already considered hot property across Europe when he made his move to Manchester City in January 2011.

The Bosnian had been banging goals in for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and had registered 85 goals in 142 appearances by the time that City parted with around £27m to bring him to the Etihad.

Dzeko’s first half-season at City saw him score six goals in his first 21 appearances for the club. And he continued to find the net into the 2011-12 season, despite starting many games on the bench.

However, the Bosnian’s most memorable moment clearly came on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

With City needing two goals to beat QPR and win the Premier League title for the first time, Dzeko scored a 91st minute header to give his side hope. Minutes later, Sergio Aguero scored his famous winner, meaning Dzeko became a Premier League champion in his first full season at the Etihad.

The Bosnian remained at the club for another three seasons, taking his total number of goals for the Citizens to 72 in 189 games. The 2013-14 season saw him win a second Premier League title, while he also got his hands on the FA Cup and the EFL Cup during his time at the club.

#2 Craig Bellamy – West Ham to Manchester City, 2009

Craig Bellamy was a hit in his brief stay at Manchester City.

When the Abu Dhabi Group took over Manchester City in the summer of 2008, they had time to break the British transfer record to sign Robinho for £32.5m. However, they waited until the January 2009 window to do most of their business, signing four players.

One of those four was speedy Welsh forward Craig Bellamy, who’d earned a reputation for being both a dangerous attacker and also one of football’s more outspoken personalities.

Thrust into the first team immediately by boss Mark Hughes, Bellamy made his mark on his City debut, scoring the winning goal against one of his old sides, Newcastle United, in a 2-1 victory.

His first half-season at the Etihad saw him score four goals in 11 games. And despite the arrival of a number of attackers in the summer of 2009, Bellamy remained a first-team regular at City going into the 2009-10 season.

That campaign saw him score 10 Premier League goals in 32 appearances, including a spectacular double in City’s famous 4-3 loss to Manchester United.

Unfortunately, the Welshman fell out of favor not long after, as he clashed badly with new Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

The summer of 2010 then saw him move to Cardiff City, but while he was only at Manchester City briefly, he definitely made an impact.