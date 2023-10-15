5 best left-footed players in the Premier League right now (2023)

Left-footed players hold a lot of significance in the world of football. They add variety and unpredictability to a team's attack. Football is a sport dominated by right-footed players and as a result, left-footed individuals offer a natural advantage.

They strike the ball differently, create different angles and provide a fresh perspective on the pitch. In the Premier League's history, there have been several legendary left-footed players who have left an indelible mark on the game.

Some of the prime examples of left-footed players who have been hugely effective in the league include Ryan Giggs, David Silva, Gareth Bale, Robin van Persie and Ashley Cole.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-footed players in the Premier League right now.

#5 Pedro Neto | Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Premier League

Pedro Neto has been playing like the rent is due in the early stages of the new Premier League season. If he kicks on like this, he is unlikely to remain at Wolverhampton Wanderers for a long time.

The Portuguese attacker has been so effective that he is likely to be swooped up by one of the European giants this summer. The 23-year-old has caused headaches for opponents with his excellent dribbling skills, explosive pace and ability to whip in dangerous balls into the box.

He has scored one goal and provided five assists in eight Premier League appearances so far this season.

#4 Martin Odegaard | Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League right now. His nimble-footedness, exquisite passing technique and vision enable him to slice through even the sturdiest of defences and it's a joy to watch him go about his business for the Gunners.

Not only is Odegaard capable of creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates but he also contributes with plenty of goals from midfield. The 24-year-old has scored four goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

#3 Bukayo Saka | Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Over the past couple of seasons, Bukayo Saka has established himself as one of the finest right-wingers in the world. The dynamic and unpredictable Arsenal attacker possesses a well-rounded skillset and has been a standout performer for club and country in recent times.

His burst of pace, low centre of gravity and exquisite dribbling skills make him a nightmare to defend against. Saka has played a critical role in Arsenal's revival under Mikel Arteta.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided five assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far this season.

#2 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The irrepressible Mohamed Salah has been vital to Liverpool's successes under Jurgen Klopp in recent times. The Egyptian attacker joined the Merseysiders in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to establish himself as one of their finest players of the Premier League era.

Salah boasts blistering pace, incredible passing range and uncanny ability to find the back of the net from difficult positions. All of this means he has been one of the most exciting attackers to watch over the last several seasons.

The 31-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

#1 Erling Haaland | Manchester City

Britain Soccer Premier League

The fact that Erling Haaland is giving Lionel Messi a run for his money in the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or should be enough to justify his position at the top of this list. The Norwegian marksman took the Premier League by storm after joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

His prolific goalscoring ability aided by his intelligent movement, athleticism and clinical finishing gave City the edge over their opponents as they won a historic treble last term.

Haaland continues to make scoring goals look as easy as falling off a long and is widely tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future. The 23-year-old has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.