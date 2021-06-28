5 best left-footed players in world football at the moment

Most studies estimate that people who are left-handed or left-footed are limited to between 10-20% of the world's total population. Left-footed footballers are a gift to any side as they can do things a bit differently than the majority.

Some of the greatest players in the history of football have been left-footed. Ferenc Puskas, Johan Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and Diego Maradona are all lefties who have mesmerized footballers with their ability on the ball.

Even today, there is no shortage of world-class left-footed players in football. So we've decided to compile a short list of the best of them in the world right now. Without further ado, let's dive right into it.

#5 Angel Di Maria - Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain

Argentina v Uruguay: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

One of the most talented attackers of his generation, Angel Di Maria has enjoyed an illustrious career at club level. He first grabbed the limelight with his explosive performances for Real Madrid. Di Maria played a crucial role in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League win in the 2013-14 season.

He was surprisingly shipped off that summer to Manchester United where he spent a rather forgettable season. But Di Maria was able to immediately cop a move to Paris Saint-Germain. He was able to resurrect his career in Paris and has flourished into a world-class playmaker.

It's hard to find a player who can thread through balls for strikers in the final third just as well as Di Maria can. He scored six goals and provided 18 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions this past season.

10': 🇦🇷 Argentina 1-0 Paraguay 🇵🇾



Brilliant ball from Angel Di Maria to set up Argentina's opener, Papu Gomez with a nice finish over the keeper. #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/M396ZnMjv1 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 22, 2021

#4 Antoine Griezmann - France/Barcelona

France v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

French forward Antoine Griezmann became a star at Atletico Madrid. The diminutive attacker even stole the limelight away from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for brief spells. He was also one of the main driving forces behind France's World Cup triumph in 2018 and their run to the finals of Euros in 2016.

Griezmann moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2019. Though he failed to impress in his first season with the Catalans, Griezmann hit his stride in his sophomore campaign. He was able to strike up a good partnership with Barcelona's main man Lionel Messi and enjoyed a pretty good season overall.

Griezmann scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He has done a good job at Euro 2020 so far and scored a vital goal in the group stage game against Hungary for France.

Antoine Griezmann is the forward with most distance covered (29.7kms) in the Euros.



Griezmann has recovered 10 balls, more than double of Mbappé & Benzema combined.



He has made 4 tackles which is same as Pogba, Kanté & Rabiot combined.



Warrior🇫🇷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/VbNxJA4jM3 — Bryant #11🏆 (@Roro32i) June 26, 2021

