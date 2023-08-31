The role of wingers has undergone a interesting transformation over the years. Conventionally known for hugging the touchline and delivering crosses, modern left-wingers have developed to become dynamic playmakers. These days, wingers cut inside, create scoring chances, and even operate in central areas.

Their ability to combine flair with tactical discipline has made them integral to their teams' strategies. The Premier League is widely renowned for its fast-paced, high-octane action and the extremely gifted wingers that have graced the competition have contributed to its lofty reputation.

Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard are some top left-wingers that have lit up the Premier League. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best left-wingers in the Premier League right now.

#5 Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Luis Diaz is one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League today. He was sidelined for the majority of the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury, which saw him miss 31 matches across all competitions for the Merseysiders.

Diaz is a force to be reckoned with down the left flank thanks to his close control and ability to weave his way past defenders. He is a flexible attacker who is capable of both hugging the touchline and cutting inside to score goals or create chances for his teammates.

The Colombia international is also extremely agile and possesses blistering pace. He is tipped to make a huge impact for Liverpool this season.

#4 Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - Premier League

Kaoru Mitoma made a resounding impact for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022-23 Premier League season with his exceptional performances. The Japan international has mesmerized everyone with his incredible dribbling skills and work ethic.

He consistently navigated his way through sturdy defences and created goalscoring opportunities for the Seagulls. Mitoma's unpredictability and technical proficiency were key to Brighton having an impressive run in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

He has got off to a really good start to the 2023-24 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in his first three Premier League appearances of the new campaign. In 33 league appearances last term, the 26-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists.

#3 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli elevating his game was key to Arsenal mounting an unlikely Premier League title challenge in the 2022-23 season. Martinelli turned in a number of exceptional performances down the left wing for the Gunners last term.

With newfound confidence, Martinelli strutted his stuff with swagger and flair as he outwitted opponents and became a reliable playmaking and goalscoring outlet for the Gunners.

Martinelli scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 36 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season. The Brazil international is one of the most exciting and impactful wingers in the Premier League at the moment.

#2 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Marcus Rashford alternates between left-winger and striker for Manchester United. Despite his goalscoring exploits in the 2022-23 season, Rashford seems to be able to affect the game more profoundly when he is playing as a left winger.

The Englishman's dazzling dribbling skills and ability to produce thunderous shots make him a dangerous player to come up against for defenders. Rashford is also one of the quickest attackers in the world and once he turns on his afterburners, there is simply no catching him.

In 35 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season, Rashford scored 17 goals and provided five assists.

#1 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

By the time the 2021-22 season drew to a close, Jack Grealish had earned plenty of detractors who were of the opinion that his €117.5 million move to Manchester City was ill-advised. However, Grealish has managed to dispel that narrative with his exceptional performances for City in the 2022-23 season.

Grealish is nearly impossible to dispossess and thanks to his incredible close control, he draws plenty of fouls in very dangerous areas for Manchester City. The Englishman is also one of the most technically gifted attackers in the English top flight.

He is adept at playing one-touch passes and is an all-around creative force in the final third for the Cityzens. In 28 Premier League appearances for City in the 2022-23 season, the 27-year-old scored five goals and provided seven assists.