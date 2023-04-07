5 best left-wingers in the world right now (2022-23)

The role of wingers has evolved over the course of time. In modern football, it is common for right-footed players to play on the left wing as inverted wingers, cutting inside onto their stronger foot to shoot or pass. This has led to a shift away from traditional wingers who hug the touchline and deliver crosses into the box.

Traditional wingers have become a bit of a rarity, with many teams opting for more versatile and dynamic attacking players who can play across the front line.

Nonetheless, there are still players who specialize in playing as traditional wingers, relying on their speed, crossing ability and one-on-one skills to create chances for their team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-wingers in the world right now (2022-23).

#5 Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Rafael Leao has been delivering on his immense potential with some impressive performances since the start of the 2021-22 season. Leao is a versatile player who can play as a forward, winger or attacking midfielder and his pace and dribbling ability make him a handful for opposing defenders.

He also has an eye for goals and has shown the ability to score from a variety of positions inside the final third. With his talent and work ethic, Leao has become a key player for both AC Milan and the Portuguese national team.

In 36 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Rossoneri, the 23-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists.

Rafael Leão does everything on the pitch with a smile on his face Dribbling, shooting, passing or celebratingRafael Leão does everything on the pitch with a smile on his face Dribbling, shooting, passing or celebrating 😄Rafael Leão does everything on the pitch with a smile on his face ❤️ https://t.co/egFWKhPA1d

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

It could be said that Marcus Rashford is more of a centre-forward these days than he is a winger. He does alternate between the two positions but the fact of the matter is that he continues to be a brilliant winger despite his effectiveness in a more central role.

Rashford has made a career out of baiting defenders and then flying past them with his incredible burst of pace and trickery. He has an array of tricks up his sleeve and when he is in full flow, he is an absolute joy to watch.

The Englishman is currently navigating his best season at an individual level for Manchester United. The 25-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided nine assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid winger, has indeed blossomed into one of the finest attackers on the planet in recent seasons. His qualities as a winger are hard to ignore, with his lightning-fast pace, close control, and directness on the ball causing all sorts of problems for opposition defenses.

Vinicius is a dynamic forward and his tireless work rate and ability to track back make him a valuable asset to any team. He has also shown an impressive ability to score goals, with his finishing improving significantly in the last few seasons.

At just 22 years old, Vinicius has immense potential and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football. In 43 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Real Madrid, the Brazil international has scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists.

#2 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has taken European football by storm this season. The Georgia international joined Napoli last summer as a relatively unknown entity. But over the course of the current season, he has managed to establish himself as one of the finest forwards on the planet.

Kvaratskhelia has tormented defenders with his pace, silky dribbling skills, decision-making and intelligent movement. He has scored and created goals to equal effect and has played a huge role in making Napoli the dominant force they are in Serie A right now.

Kvaratkshelia has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 31 appearances for Napoli across all competitions so far this season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Like Rashford, Kylian Mbappe is another player who excels as a centre-forward in addition to playing the role of the left-winger to perfection. Mbappe is arguably the best forward in the game right now. He terrorizes defenders with his blistering pace and movement.

Mbappe is extremely quick with the ball at his feet and looks comfortable even while taking on two defenders at a time. He is tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future and has been in sublime form for club and country this term.

Mbappe has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

