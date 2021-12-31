5 best Ligue 1 midfielders this year (2021)

Ligue 1 has been in the headlines this year for various reasons. Lille dethroned Paris Saint-Germain to conquer the French top-flight after 10 years.

France also welcomed Lionel Messi and showered him with all the love as he moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer.

However, as the year progressed we became used to things and things restored themselves back. The stadiums were full again and crowds were allowed to watch games in the French top-flight. PSG restored their supremacy in Ligue 1 and are back at the top of the table as favorites to win the title.

Many Ligue 1 midfielders are being scouted by top European sides

Even the sight of Lionel Messi playing for the French giants has seeped in and does not garner as much marvel as it did at first. However, another thing that we have become used to is the brilliance of some of Ligue 1's midfielders this year.

Some have picked up the same form that they left last season, some have finally found their feet and are delivering on expectations. But many new names have emerged and, despite their tender age, have shown maturity beyond years. Many of these names are deservedly being courted by Premier League clubs and could be signed for big money.

Let's take a look at the five best midfielders in Ligue 1 in 2021.

#5 Boubacar Kamara

Kamara (right) in the Olympique de Marseille v SS Lazio - UEFA Europa League game

A product of the Olympique Marseille academy, Boubacar Kamara made his debut in Ligue way back in 2017. Since then he has slowly grown into stature and become one of the indispensable members of the French side. Kamara cemented his place in the side in the 2018-19 season despite being a teenager and has never looked back.

Unlike more modern versatile midfielders who can function as attacking midfielders as well as defensive ones, Kamara's style is completely defensive. This has seen him master the defensive midfield role and is utilized as a makeshift centre-back. The 22-year old is not the tallest of figures, but his defensive style of play is somewhat similar to Jules Kounde's.

The midfielder's contract ends in June 2022 and the Ligue 1 club will be incurring a major loss if they let him go for free. Kamara is comfortable with progressing the ball and beating the press and for a player who is usually known for sitting deep these are impressive traits.

Among his many suitors, Manchester United are considered the most interested given that the player suits Ralf Rangnick's style of play.

#4 Renato Sanches

Lille Sanches (left) has resurrected his career by plying his trade in Ligue 1

Renato Sanches flopped at Bayern Munich and underwhelmed in the Premier League when the bar for him was set high. As a product of the Benfica academy, he was signed by the German giants for €35m, he wouldn't have imagined he'd end up in Ligue 1. But this was a fee too much for a young player still figuring out his ways, mostly being driven by aggression.

He was then exiled to Ligue 1 which in the Portuguese's case felt like a clear demotion and doubt about his abilities. However, over the course of last season, Sanches has really found his rhythm and composure in the middle of the park. His performances this year in Ligue 1 have seen him linked with big names like Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona again.

The midfielder has shown the ability to protect the ball and progress forward even when the press is high and intense. Sanches has shown the best version of himself, showing great dynamism and the flare to dribble past defenders. His goal-creating actions are among the highest in Ligue 1.

His contribution to the final-third has also seen a significant increase and now has a Ligue 1 winners medal to flaunt. The difference between Lille with Sanches in the team and without him on the field is absolutely immense.

