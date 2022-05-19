5 best Liverpool players in 2022

Liverpool have been one of the most in-form sides in the 2021-22 season. The Merseysiders have been on a roll and they've looked unstoppable since the turn of the year.

2022 has already been a memorable year for Liverpool

Liverpool have already bagged the Carabao Cup title and the FA Cup title, beating Chelsea on penalties in the finals of both competitions. If it was Mohamed Salah's individual brilliance that shone through in the first half of the season, many more players have stepped up to the task now.

Liverpool trail Manchester City by one point heading into the final matchday of the Premier League season. They will also take on Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side could yet win a historic quadruple this term and make history.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Liverpool players of 2022.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

The colossal Dutchman has been a force to be reckoned with at the back for Liverpool once again this season. He has been their rock in defence. Van Dijk's game-reading ability combined with his presence of mind and excellent technique make him arguably the best centre-back in the world.

The 30-year-old has been crucial to Liverpool's glorious run in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. He has turned up for all the big games this term and delivered the goods with aplomb.

Van Dijk was also able to get on the scoresheet a couple of times as well, namely against Crystal Palace and Leeds United in the Premier League. He has helped Liverpool keep 18 clean sheets across all competitions in 2022.

#4 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara has truly come into his own this term after having a difficult debut campaign at Liverpool. After struggling to find his groove in the first couple of months of the season, Thiago has become a key player for Liverpool in midfield.

He has produced many wonderful performances this term. The Spain international ran the show against teams like Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Everton and Villarreal to name a few.

The 31-year-old has kept things ticking in midfield with his swift movement and incredible passing range. He has undoubtedly been a standout performer for Liverpool since the turn of the year.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's creator-in-chief, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has already established himself as one of the best passers in the game. The Englishman is one of the best attacking full-backs we've seen in recent times and Liverpool rely on him a lot when it comes to bypassing defences.

Alexander-Arnold has been in spectacular form all season. He is second on the Premier League assists chart this term, with 12 to his name from 31 appearances.

In 2022, he has provided eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. The most notable of his performances came against West Ham United (March 5), Inter Milan (March 8), Villarreal (April 27) and Chelsea (FA Cup final).

#2 Luis Diaz

What a signing Luis Diaz has been for Liverpool. They signed him from Porto during the January transfer window on a deal worth £40.5 million. The Colombia international has had no trouble settling down and has been able to nail down a starting berth in attack.

Dias played his first game for Liverpool in the FA Cup against Cardiff on February 6. In 24 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, Diaz has scored six goals and provided five assists.

The 25-year-old has definitely benefitted from having a settled and healthy atmosphere at the club. But take nothing away from the fact that he is a livewire in attack and is constantly looking to take the game to the opposition.

He excels at taking defenders on and is quite an unpredictable entity to go up against in the final third.

#1 Sadio Mane

In the last 11 games of 2021, Sadio Mane failed to score a goal or provide an assist. With Luis Diaz arriving in the January transfer window, it looked like Mane's time at Liverpool could be drawing to a close. He could have easily fallen under Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the pecking order the way things were going.

But Mane has been in spectacular form for both club and country in 2022. He won the AFCON 2021 with Senegal and also led them to World Cup qualification. Mane has had to reinvent himself at Liverpool following the arrival of Diaz but he has done that with elan.

The 30-year-old has transformed into a centre-forward and has thrived in his new position. He has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders so far in 2022.

Mane's upturn in form has been crucial for Liverpool particularly as Salah's contributions have tailed off a bit since the turn of the year. The Senegal international has proven over the course of this year just how versatile and technically gifted a player he is.

