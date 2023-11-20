5 best long-range shooters in world football right now (2023)

Long-range shooters add a dynamic dimension to a team's offensive arsenal. Players who can find the back of the net from a distance can catch opponents off guard and shift the tide of a game when their team is on the back foot.

Players with the ability to score from distance inject a valuable sense of unpredictability into the game, forcing defenders to close them down quickly. This in turn opens up space for other players.

The threat of a proficient long-range shooter can alter defensive strategies as opponents are forced to be vigilant even outside the penalty area. The ball flying into the back of the net from a distance is a joy to watch and long-range shooters are absolutely adored by fans.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best long-range shooters in world football right now (2023).

Honourable mention: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

Al Fateh v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro League

The sight of the ball falling to Ruben Neves right outside the area with space around him has to be an intimidating sight for any defender. He has stood out for his exceptional technique and precision with which he strikes the ball.

The Portugal international generates an incredible amount of power and combines it with pinpoint accuracy to unleash potent shots from a distance.

He also possesses remarkable game intelligence and often chooses the perfect moments to exploit defensive openings to deliver stunning strikes that often end up in the back of the net.

#5 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of the most dynamic young midfielders plying their trade in Europe today. The Hungary international joined Liverpool this summer and the Reds have hit the nail on its head by choosing to rope him in to bolster their midfield.

Szoboszlai's exceptional ball progression skills and precise passing make him a dangerous player to come up against in the final third. His exceptional long-range shooting adds an extra dimension to his game. Szoboszlai's striking range is impressive and he is very adept at testing the goalkeeper from a distance.

His earth-scorching thunderbolt from right outside the box in Liverpool's 3-0 win against Aston Villa is a good example of his long-range striking ability.

#4 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Argentina Uruguay Wcup 2026 Soccer

What could possibly be said about Lionel Messi's shooting ability that hasn't been said a 1000 times already? Messi is one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game and it is, in no short part, thanks to his incredible ability to score goals from distance.

His signature left-footed curlers continue to leave goalkeepers stranded both at domestic and international levels. Messi's free-kick ability continues to be exceptional and he is one of the cleanest strikers of the football in history.

#3 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

SSC Napoli v Real Madrid CF: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

It hasn't been very long since Federico Valverde added goals to his repertoire but he has blown us away with his shooting range over the past couple of years. The Uruguay international is one of the most versatile footballers on the planet.

Additionally, he is also a hard worker who is always willing to give his all for his side. As a result, it is not rare to see Valverde motor forward with the ball, skipping past challenges and unleashing a bullet into the top bins far from the reach of the goalkeeper.

Valverde is tipped to have a very bright future at Real Madrid and his ability to find the back of the net from range is a crucial aspect of his game.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as the greatest midfielder of his generation. In addition to his exceptional passing skills and vision, De Bruyne has also astounded us with his wonderful ball-striking ability.

Time and again, he has gone hell for leather from range and made the net bulge with impressive shots from distance. De Bruyne is, without a doubt, one of the best long-range shooters in the game right now.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al-Nassr v Al-Taawon - Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rolling back the years of late for both club and country. He is currently the leading goalscorer in the star-studded Saudi Pro League this season, with 13 goals in 12 appearances.

Ronaldo has also been in great goalscoring form for Portugal and seems to have rediscovered his mojo after seemingly letting his age get the better of him towards the end of 2022. The iconic Portuguese international's incredible ability to ripple the net has been aided by his wonderful long-range shooting.

Ronaldo has been scoring some absolute screamers from outside the box of late and he continues to be the best in the business at it.