5 best managers in world football right now (September 2022)

Football managers at the highest level lead a stressful life. Their hair turns gray quite swiftly and wrinkles and worry lines start appearing all over their faces. The amount of media scrutiny that every single result is subjected to can do that to people.

That's why managers at the highest level deserve a lot of credit just for keeping their heads above the water. Not all football managers are handed the same set of resources. Some end up at clubs that have a star-studded squad, while others have to make do with ones that are less so.

But the difference they make to any team is there for all to see. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best managers in world football right now.

#5 Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season. They have not exactly been at their best since but Diego Simeone has worked wonders before and it looks like he might still be able to. Simeone has been able to get the Rojiblancos to go toe-to-toe with the best in Spain and Europe for almost a decade now.

The fact that he does it without having the resources available to most of his competition deserves praise. Although they do have a few top quality players, some of their main men from their recent glory days are not exactly at the peak of their powers anymore.

Simeone needs to prove this season that his ideas and tactics can still propel them to glory. But for keeping Atletico Madrid in Europe consistently and for maintaing their status as title challengers in Spain through the years, Simeone deserves a spot on this list.

#4 Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session And Press Conference

The fact that Tottenham Hotspur are challenging on all fronts this term after being in dire straits less than a year ago speaks volumes about Antonio Conte's managerial abilities. The Italian manager has done a great job with Spurs and their summer recruitment with the limited resources available is commendable.

They have a decent squad that can help them keep up with the rigors of being a top-tier European side. Six gameweeks into the 2022-23 Premier League season, Spurs are third in the table and are just a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Conte has proven his mettle in the past at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan. He could do the same at Spurs and that would be his finest achievement yet.

#3 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

SSC Napoli v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have endured a shaky start to the 2022-23 season. But it's largely down to the injury crisis at the club. The Merseysiders are unlikely to mount a title challenge in the Premier League this season after a slow start. However, that doesn't mean they won't get back up on their feet soon.

Klopp has overcome adversities throughout his coaching career. Suffice to say, Liverpool are quite far away from even contemplating pulling the plug on him even in the trigger-hungry environment that the Premier League has become.

Klopp will need to get some new quality signings in the next few transfer windows, though, as the squad he currently has is not getting any younger. Most of his players are past their primes as well.

#2 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Manchester City Training Session And Press Conference

Blessed with limitless resources and the tactical knowledge to outsmart his contemporaries, it's quite disappointing that Pep Guardiola has not won the Champions League with Manchester City.

He has world-class players in almost every position and City have hardly ever failed to land their top transfer targets in recent times.

The addition of Erling Haaland has made City appear more of a complete team. They are tipped to win the Premier League title for a third consecutive time this season. But more than that, Guardiola will be hoping to go all the way in Europe.

He will be desperate to win the Champions League title again or he knows it will always remain as a question mark in his career.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Arjen 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐧 talking 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 Pep 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚: "Pep Guardiola is mad about football. Once he called me at 2am to talk about tactics." Arjen 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐧 talking 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 Pep 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚: "Pep Guardiola is mad about football. Once he called me at 2am to talk about tactics." https://t.co/u8iysUnkDo

#1 Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti seemed to be running short of ideas at Everton. The decision to restore him to the helm at Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 felt too audacious a move by Los Blancos. But the Italian manager has done a tremendous job at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He propelled them to domestic and European glory in the 2021-22 season despite having a core of aging players. Ancelotti has now cemented his status as one of the best football managers of all time. He will be looking to replicate his successes from the 2021-22 season this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Carlo Ancelotti and Sir Alex Ferguson are the only two managers to have won 100 games in Champions League history 🤝 Carlo Ancelotti and Sir Alex Ferguson are the only two managers to have won 100 games in Champions League history 🤝 https://t.co/TmCTskwspp

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far