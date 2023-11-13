5 best matches to watch in the current international break (November 2023)

Yet another international break is upon us and we're all set for a fortnight of exciting footballing action from all across the globe. The CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers will resume in South America while European nations will take to the pitch in the 2024 Euro qualifiers and a set of international friendlies.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reprising their roles as captains of their respective national teams, there is plenty to look forward to over the next couple of weeks. Several other top players will be in action playing for pride and a ticket to top tournaments over the next several days.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best matches to watch in the current international break (November 2023).

#5 Wales vs Turkey (21 November)

Wales v Croatia: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers

Wales picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Croatia in their latest 2024 Euro qualifier to move within an inch of securing qualification to the continental competition. If Wales can secure wins against Armenia and Turkey in this international break, they will achieve automatic qualification to the Euros.

Meanwhile, Turkey have already qualified for the tournament. They are currently first in Group D of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers, with 16 points from seven matches. Turkey have been very impressive in the qualifying phase so far and the game on 21 November promises to be an exciting encounter.

#4 Ukraine vs Italy (20 November)

Italy v Malta: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers

England have already secured qualification to the 2024 Euros. They have picked up 16 points from their first five Group C games and Italy are currently third in Group C with 10 points. The Azzurri have a game in hand over Ukraine, who are currently second with 13 points.

If Italy beat North Macedonia in their next qualifier on 17 November, they will only need a point against Ukraine in their second game this international break.

If Italy lose to North Macedonia but manage to finish on 13 points after beating Ukraine, they will qualify thanks to their head-to-head record against the former.

One thing's for certain and it is that there will be much to play for when the two teams collide next Monday.

#3 Colombia vs Brazil (16 November)

Uruguay v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Brazil return to action on November 16 in a World Cup qualifier against Colombia. The Selecao haven't got off to a great start to their qualifying campaign. After picking up two wins in their first two matches against Bolivia and Peru respectively, Brazil have gone winless in their last two.

Venezuela held them to a 1-1 draw before they were beaten 2-0 by Uruguay in their latest outing. Colombia have drawn their last three World Cup qualifiers. As such, both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways and this is likely to be an entertaining affair between the two South American powerhouses.

#2 Argentina vs Uruguay (16 November)

Peru v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Argentina will hope to maintain their perfect record in the World Cup qualifiers as they prepare to take on Uruguay on 16 November. La Albiceleste have beaten Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru in their first four qualifying matches.

Uruguay are currently second in the table, having picked up seven points from their first four matches.

A 2-0 win against Brazil last month would have been a major morale booster for La Celeste and they will be raring to give Messi and Co. a run for their money this Thursday.

#1 Brazil vs Argentina (21 November)

Argentina v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Brazil vs Argentina is quite simply football heritage. Two of the greatest rivals in international football will lock horns in a World Cup qualifier on November 21. Argentina are on a 14-match winning streak, having last tasted defeat in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

With Neymar sidelined with a long-term ACL injury, Brazil will need to do this without their talismanic forward. But there will be no lack of star power as they have plenty of in-form, high-profile footballers ready to give it their all against their storied rivals when the two sides clash on 21 November.