5 best matches to watch out for in this international break 

Yet another international break is upon us. While a break from club football is not something that ardent fans of the sport look forward to, this one is a little different due to the high-stakes encounters on offer.

Several 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier games are set to happen over the course of the next couple of weeks. Some of the biggest teams in Europe and elsewhere will find out whether they will be part of the biggest sporting spectacle in the world which is set to take place at the end of the year.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best matches to watch out for in this international break.

#5 Brazil vs Chile (24 March)

Uruguay v Chile: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Four teams can directly qualify from among the members of the South American Football Federation commonly referred to as CONMEBOL. One team can enter the World Cup via an inter-confederation play-off slot.

Brazil and Argentina are currently first and second in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers and have already booked their place at the 2022 World Cup.

Chile are presently sixth in the table with 19 points from 16 games. They are three points behind Uruguay, who are currently sitting fourth and two points behind Peru in fifth.

As such, this is a must-win game for Chile but they will be up against a formidable Brazilian side that is yet to lose a World Cup Qualifier this time around. The match will take place at the Maracana on Thursday night.

#4 Uruguay vs Peru (24 March)

Uruguay v Venezuela - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

For a while, it had looked like Uruguay would drive themselves out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to their poor form. But back-to-back wins over Paraguay and Venezuela have helped resurrect their 2022 World Cup campaign.

Uruguay will face off against Peru on Thursday night. It is a big game in the grand scheme of things as the Uruguayans currently occupy the fourth and final direct qualification slot from the continent. Peru are just a point behind them in fifth. This match will be an absolute cracker in all likelihood.

The Peruvian Waltz @PeruWaltz



In a few days, the squad will travel to Montevideo for the Thursday match against Uruguay



Training continues for the Peru national team. In a few days, the squad will travel to Montevideo for the Thursday match against Uruguay.

#3 Portugal vs Turkey (24 March)

Portugal v Luxembourg - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Portugal will take on Turkey at the Estadio da Dragao on the 24th of March in the semi-final of the Path C bracket of the European World Cup Qualifiers Playoff. The winner of this game will face either Italy or North Macedonia to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal have one of the most star-studded squads in all of Europe. However, a draw with the Republic of Ireland and a loss to Serbia in the last two matches of the group stages of the European World Cup Qualifiers has pushed them to the playoffs.

The stakes are high and with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva likely to play a huge role, this should be a thrilling encounter.

#2 Egypt vs Senegal first leg (25 March) and second leg (29 March)

Moussa Konate and Sadio Mane of Senegal

Ten second-round group winners from the CAF World Cup Qualifiers have been drawn against each other in five home and away ties. The teams have been seeded on the basis of the FIFA World Rankings. Group F winners Egypt have been drawn against Group H winners Senegal to set up an AFCON 2021 final rematch.

Both sides will be desperate to qualify for the World Cup. The Pharaohs, led by Mohamed Salah, will be vying for revenge after their AFCON 2021 final penalty shootout heartbreak against the same opposition. Senegal, who currently have arguably the strongest squad on the continent, will look to establish their dominance over the two legs.

The first leg will be held on March 25 at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt. The second leg will be held on March 29 at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade in Senegal.

#1 Potential Italy vs Portugal (29 March)

Portugal v Serbia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

If Italy win their playoff semi-final against North Macedonia and Portugal win theirs against Turkey, we'll get to watch a high-profile final on March 29. One of Italy and Portugal will not be going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That much is certain.

Italy are the reigning champions of Europe and have an extremely talented group of players. Portugal have several superstars in their ranks as well. They will leave no stone unturned in ensuring Cristiano Ronaldo gets to participate in another World Cup before he hangs his boots.

It is do-or-die time for both European giants and it will undoubtedly be a great match to watch for the neutrals.

TFC 2022 @Total_TFC Lorenzo Insigne has been called up by Italy for the UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs.



The Azzurri will play North Macedonia in the playoff semifinal. If they advance, then they would face the winner of Portugal vs Turkey.



#WCQ #Azzurri #TFCLive Lorenzo Insigne has been called up by Italy for the UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs.The Azzurri will play North Macedonia in the playoff semifinal. If they advance, then they would face the winner of Portugal vs Turkey. 🇮🇹 Lorenzo Insigne has been called up by Italy for the UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoffs.➡️ The Azzurri will play North Macedonia in the playoff semifinal. If they advance, then they would face the winner of Portugal vs Turkey.#WCQ #Azzurri #TFCLive https://t.co/LnqMZuhuK0

Edited by Shambhu Ajith