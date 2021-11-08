5 best matches to watch out for this international break (November 2021)

The international break is not something most football fans look forward to. Ardent football fans want to see their clubs play week in and week out and the international break quite simply snaps their momentum.

But with the 2022 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, international sides are looking to secure their ticket to the tournament. That is why these international breaks are important. When there is a World Cup berth on the line, no game is a mere formality.

This international break will feature plenty of competitive games. We will see several top international sides locking horns with each other over the next couple of weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best matches to watch out for this international break.

#5 Spain vs Sweden (14th November)

Can Spain get the better of Sweden this time around?

Sweden are currently on top of Group B of the European World Cup Qualifiers. They have 15 points after six matches and are two points ahead of La Roja who sit second in the group. Sweden beat Spain 2-1 at home in the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Aleksander Isak and Viktor Claesson scored for Sweden after Carlos Soler's opener for Luis Enrique's men, which came as early as the fourth minute. The two sides had met earlier in a group stage game at Euro 2020. They played out a goalless draw there.

Sweden are a side that Spain have struggled to get the better of in recent times. The Spanish side are looking to recover from their UEFA Nations League final loss to France. In the absence of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati has returned to the Spanish national side after being absent for almost a year through injury.

It's a battle for supremacy in Group B and it should be an exciting contest between two very good sides.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alexander Isak responds immediately!



Sweden vs. Spain is going off 🔥 Alexander Isak responds immediately! Sweden vs. Spain is going off 🔥 https://t.co/I4wMxZ63S9

#4 Portugal vs Serbia (14th November)

Serbia v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Despite all of Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics and international goalscoring exploits, Portugal are not toppers in their World Cup Qualifier group. Portugal are currently second in Group A behind Serbia. The two sides will clash at the Estadio Da Luz on the 14th of November.

Portugal have a game in hand over Serbia and could move ahead of their opponents with a win. Fernando Santos' men have won all five of their games since Euro 2020. In those five games, they have scored 16 goals and conceded just two.

But Serbia won't be pushovers. The Serbs are unbeaten in their last five matches as well and have several in-form players going into this game.

Portugal and Serbia met in the first round of the qualifiers back in March. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch at the end and threw his captain's armband to the ground after the referee decided his shot hadn't crossed the goalline when it clearly did.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch before the final whistle at the end of the Serbia-Portugal game, and threw his captain's armband in frustration. Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch before the final whistle at the end of the Serbia-Portugal game, and threw his captain's armband in frustration. https://t.co/I2i9uwkPhM

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith