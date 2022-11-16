5 best midfielders who have been dropped from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off later this week and the top players of the game will battle it out in Qatar for football's biggest prize. However, there are plenty of well-known players who won't be playing a part at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The reasons are varied. Some players won't feature because their respective national teams have failed to qualify for the tournament. A few have missed out due to injuries. But there are also quite a few high-profile players who have been snubbed by their respective national teams for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best midfielders who have been dropped from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Emiliano Buendia (Argentina)

Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia failed to get a spot in Argentina's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He suffered the same fate as several of his teammates whose struggles were heightened under Steven Gerrard's managerial reign at the club.

Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz are all quality players who have been snubbed by their respective national teams. Buendia is a technically gifted midfielder who can take defenders on and beat them and can also create plenty of chances for his forwards.

However, La Albiceleste already have Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala who can do the things he does in much better fashion. Buendia has also failed to make his quality known this term, having scored just one goal and provided just one assist in 17 appearances across all competitions for Villa so far this season.

#4 Fabian Ruiz (Spain)

Fabian Ruiz was in excellent form for Napoli in the 2021-22 season and was one of the best midfielders in Serie A last term. That's one of the main reasons why his disappointment at having been dropped from Spain's squad would be massive.

He copped a big move to Paris Saint-Germain but almost halfway into the 2022-23 season, the transfer looks a bit ill-advised. PSG were looking to overhaul their midfield last summer and signed multiple top quality midfielders.

As a result, Ruiz has had to fight tooth and nail for a starting spot whilst also needing to settle down in his new environment. He has made 12 appearances for PSG so far this season but has only started five games.

#3 James Ward-Prowse (England)

James Ward-Prowse is without a shadow of a doubt the best free-kick taker in the Premier League. He is also an efficient midfielder and has been a regular in the England national squad for a while now.

However, Gareth Southgate has dropped Ward-Prowse from the team and has chosen Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson over him.

But to be fair to Ward-Prowse, he should have been given a chance over Phillips as the latter has struggled with an injury and has not started a single game for Manchester City this term.

Ward-Prowse has scored two goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Southampton so far this season.

#2 Renato Sanches (Portugal)

Renato Sanches has been a force to be reckoned with for Portugal at major tournaments. He shone for them at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020. However, he has failed to make the squad after struggling to nail down a starting berth at his new club Paris Saint-Germain this season.

He has struggled with several injury problems in recent times and has not played a whole lot. Additionally, Portugal's midfield is stacked with quality players and Fernando Santos is already spoilt for choice.

Portugal have the likes of Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Nunes and Joao Mario among others in midfield. On being asked why Sanches was dropped from the squad, Santos said (via Portugoal):

“It would not be elegant for me to say why one player was chosen over another – not for the player left out and not for the player included.”

#1 Thiago Alcantara (Spain)

Thiago Alcantara continues to be one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the game. That's why his omission from Spain's national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup came as a bit of a surprise.

Spain have plenty of quality players in midfield and Luis Enrique has leaned towards the likes of Pedri and Gavi in recent times.

In all fairness, Thiago has had a few injury issues this term and Enrique could be thinking that maybe the veteran midfielder is not at peak fitness. But it's definitely a harsh decision as Thiago can be a game changer on most days.

