5 best midfielders in La Liga this season (2021-22)

La Liga has a rich history when it comes to midfielders. The Spanish top-flight is renowned for being home to some of the best technicians to have graced the game. Spanish giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, among others, have housed some of the best midfielders of all time.

Even today, there is no shortage of world-class midfielders in La Liga. The 2021-22 season has drawn to a close and some of the top performers in La Liga this term have been midfielders.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfielders in La Liga this season.

#5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos missed the first couple of months of the 2021-22 season but returned to restore stability to Real Madrid's midfield in late September. The Germany international was not at his imperious best this term but was still massively influential in Los Blancos' triumphant La Liga campaign.

Kroos scored one goal and provided three assists in 28 La Liga appearances this term. The 32-year-old is one of the tidiest passers in the history of the game. In the 2021-22 season, Kroos registered a pass completion rate of 94.9%, the best in La Liga.

The most impressive thing about it is that he has been extremely precise with his passing whilst taking risks and playing plenty of progressive passes.

#4 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric had a bit of an underwhelming start to the season and it was starting to look as though the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner was beginning to fade. But Modric kicked into form in December and since then, there has been no looking back.

The 36-year-old played a crucial role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League title wins. He turned on the style when most critics were prepared to write him off. The Croatia international has conducted play to near perfection this term and has been a handful to deal with for the opposition.

Modric scored two goals and provided eight assists in 28 La Liga appearances this season.

#3 Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

Nabil Fekir was the creator-in-chief of Real Betis this season. Fekir is a well-rounded midfielder. He is pretty adept with the ball at his feet, is a very good passer of the ball and also possesses a powerful shot.

The 28-year-old scored six goals and provided eight assists in 34 La Liga appearances this term. He draws plenty of fouls and is extremely difficult to shake off the ball. Fekir has well and fully recovered from the dip in form he suffered post 2018.

He has picked up more pre-assists than any other La Liga player in the 2021-22 season. Suffice to say, Fekir has thrived at Real Betis with the team built around him.

#2 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Casemiro has once again been a beast between defence and midfield for Real Madrid this season. He has not only been as combative a presence as ever in the middle of the park but has also been quite tidy in possession.

Casemiro scored a goal and provided three assists in 32 La Liga appearances this season. There are very few who are better at making interceptions, blocking passing lanes and reading the game than the Brazil international.

He has undoubtedly been one of the best midfielders in La Liga this season and has been a colossus at the centre of the pitch for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

#1 Dani Parejo (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo was arguably Villarreal's best player this season. The 33-year-old is all about efficiency and is an indispensable part of this Villarreal team. He keeps a cool head when he is in possession of the ball and is an excellent passer.

He scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 33 La Liga appearances this season. Parejo makes everything look effortless with his languid elegance. It's a pity that he remains an underrated player even at this late stage in his career.

Parejo has the ability to slow things down and attract opponents onto him. He loves to drop his shoulders or do a body feint to get past defenders and is one of the most technically gifted players in La Liga right now.

Parejo is a set-piece specialist and is also one of the most creative players plying their trade in the Spanish top-flight. Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be hoping that the midfielder can keep this going for a few more seasons.

