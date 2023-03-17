5 best midfielders in the Premier League so far this season (2022-23)

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive and entertaining top-flight competition in the world. Over the years, it has been home to some of the best midfielders in the modern era, who have showcased their skills, creativity, and dominance on the field.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira are just a few of the iconic midfielders who have graced the Premier League with their presence.

Midfielders play a crucial role in modern football, as they are responsible for controlling the game, creating chances and protecting the defense. Without the presence of quality midfielders, a team's performance on the field can suffer significantly.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best midfielders in the Premier League so far this season.

#5 Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Nottingham Forest v Fulham FC - Premier League

Joao Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon on a £20 million deal last summer. The aggressive and tenacious nature of the Portuguese midfielder has proven to be tailor-made for the Premier League. Palhinha has been immense for Fulham in what has been an excellent domestic campaign.

The 27-year-old is one of the best tacklers in the game right now. He ranks first among all Premier League players for tackles (101) and duels won (191) this season.

The Cottagers are a much better team when he is on the pitch and this is evidenced by the fact that they have lost all three games that Palhinha has missed through suspension this season. His ability to break up play has made winning the midfield battle against Fulham all the more difficult.

#4 Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Mikel Arteta's project has taken off properly this season and Arsenal have a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Chief among the players who have stepped up this season is midfielder Thomas Partey.

He is a dynamic and versatile midfielder who possesses exceptional technical skills and physical strength. His ability to control the midfield, break up opposition attacks and initiate counter-attacks makes him a valuable asset for any team.

His colossal displays at the center of the park have enabled his teammates to play with a greater level of freedom this term and they have reaped the rewards for it.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Real Betis v Manchester United: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United made a few good recruitment decisions last summer for a change. The additions of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to the middle of the park has helped improve their levels greatly. Bruno Fernandes has also benefitted massively from having two rock-solid midfielders behind him.

Eriksen has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury and Casemiro has picked up two straight red cards this term. Much of the responsibility of creating chances has thus been shouldered by Fernandes in recent weeks and he has done a very good job.

The indefatigable Portugal international has created 122 chances in all competitions for the Red Devils this term. In 25 Premier League appearances so far this term, the 28-year-old has scored five goals and provided six assists.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has loved playing alongside Erling Haaland this season. He now has a striker who buries most of the big chances he creates.

De Bruyne is one of the best attacking midfielders in the history of the Premier League and he has done a phenomenal job for City this season as well.

He has created 24 big chances so far this term, five more than Bruno Fernandes, who is second on the list. The 31-year-old has scored four goals and provided 13 appearances in 25 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne believes the Premier League is becoming increasingly difficult Kevin De Bruyne believes the Premier League is becoming increasingly difficult 😳 https://t.co/s4sqXutkCU

#1 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

It's great to see Martin Odegaard maximizing his potential and being an absolute creative mastermind in the final third for Arsenal. Odegaard's nimble-footedness and exquisite technical qualities have helped transform the Gunners into a free-scoring side.

Odegaard's creativity and ability to unlock defenses make him a valuable addition to any team. He also has an eye for goal and that makes him a dynamic threat in and around the final third.

In 26 Premier League appearances so far this season, Odegaard has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists.

Poll : 0 votes