5 best midfielders in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

Midfielders are the heart of any football team. They're the ones who pull strings from the centre of the field and dictate the tempo of the game and keep the attackers on their toes.

The Premier League has some of the best midfielders in the world. The high-octane manner of the English top-flight can be hard to adjust to. There are as many cagey affairs as there are end-to-end thrillers. In most of these games, it is the midfielders who end up being the difference between two sides.

We have been blessed with some incredible performances from midfield already this season. On that note, let's take a look at the best midfielders in the Premier League this season.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne

PFA Player of the Year 2020, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne invoked the wrath of Fantasy Premier League players by coming up short on the productivity front at the start of the season.

However, the Belgian was still doing well in the centre of the park for Pep Guardiola and co. But now it looks like he's truly coming to his own. De Bruyne has been dominant in the past few games for the Cityzens.

After going without a goal or an assist for about a month, De Bruyne racked up six assists from four games across the Premier League and Champions League. The Belgian made the difference in the game against Sheffield United by setting up Kyle Walker for City's lone goal of the game.

He also turned up against Liverpool and assisted Gabriel Jesus for City's equalizer. De Bruyne has not been at his best up until now but it looks like he's definitely getting back there.

Jack Grealish watches clips of Kevin De Bruyne and Philippe Coutinho to help him improve his game. pic.twitter.com/c7f1QJ8v0q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2020

#4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Signed from Southampton in the summer, Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been one of the surprise packages of the season. His quality was never in question even during his days at St. Mary's but even a manager as experienced as Jose Mourinho would be pleased with how Hojbjerg has stepped it up since coming to North London.

Hojbjerg has been a destructive presence in the Spurs midfield and has, so far, looked exactly like the signing that Mourinho needed. Playing in a double pivot with Tanguy Ndombele, Hojbjerg's holding abilities has gone a long way towards Tottenham's early season form.

He has added an extra layer of protection to the intermittently shaky Spurs backline and added more spine to their midfield. If he can keep this up, Hojbjerg might just prove to be one of the most intelligent signings of the season.

Most completed passes in the Premier League this season:



Pierre-Emile Højbjerg: 585

Michael Keane: 584

Gabriel: 533 pic.twitter.com/iMmp15sZQw — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 16, 2020