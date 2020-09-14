Marco Tardelli, Roberto Donadoni, Zinedine Zidane, Franceso Totti, Andrea Pirlo... The list is endless when it comes to legendary midfielders who have graced the Serie A. While Juventus have dominated the league in the last decade, we saw one of the closest Serie A title races last year as Inter Milan fell just one point short of the Bianconeri who won their ninth straight title.

The rise of Atalanta was the revelation of the season while Lazio also stayed in the hunt for long stretches. All these sides had a glittering array of midfielders running the show for them as a new generation of midfield maestros follow in the footsteps of their illustrious predecessors.

In this article, we will try to find out the five best midfielders plying their trade in the Serie A right now.

5 best midfielders in Serie A right now:

#5 Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic.

Marcelo Brozovic has recently been in the news for being linked with a move away from Inter Milan who are trying to move on some assets in order to finance a potential move for N'Golo Kante.

Brozovic, however, was one of the Serie A's most consistent midfielders last season. The versatile midfielder completed 1869 passes, the second most in the league, while also picking up three goals and five assists. With his capability of both being a regista-style playmaker and a more physical box-to-box midfielder, Brozovic is an asset for any manager.

Marcelo Brozovic: Has made more accurate passes (3684) than any other Serie A player since the start of the 2018/19 season pic.twitter.com/EMQB8LGwxl — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 19, 2020

The Croatia midfielder, who is valued at £45 million, was part of all of 32 Serie A games for Inter last season and reportedly has illustrious suitors like European champions Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

#4 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of Serie A's prized midfield assets for some seasons now and has grown in leaps and bounds since joining Lazio in 2015. A midfielder who can easily move between a holding role to an attacking one, Milinkovic-Savic, is one of the most fluid passers in Serie A and has a knack of getting crucial goals.

His only drawback could be a perceived lack of pace, but his technical prowess and versatility more than make up for that weakness. Milinkovic-Savic successfully duelled for the ball 273 times last season, which was the highest for a midfielder in the league.

Last season, he also scored seven Serie A goals while assisting six. More importantly, he ran the show in midfield for Lazio in 37 out of 38 Serie A games. Not surprisingly, PSG and Inter are both interested in his services, and reportedly, the Roman club are demanding more than the £54 million PSG have offered for him!