5 best midfielders in the world over the age of 30

Long ago in the world of sports, it was a belief set in stone that once an athlete goes past 30, their prowess dwindles and a period of steady decline begins which only ends in retirement.

Though, is still a fact of life for all sportspersons (look at the dramatic fall in value of current Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic!), the advancement of sports medicine and better care of one's body and diet mean that many footballers, like to go on playing at the peak of the game well into their 30s.

The two best contemporary footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, are well past the mark, and still going strong.

They are not the only examples. In this article we will look at the top five midfielders who are still dominating the sport.

5 best midfielders in the world over 30

#5 Luka Modric - Real Madrid (34 years)

Luka Modric- The pass master.

Luka Modric can already be counted as a contemporary legend of the game. The only footballer to have broken the Ballon' D'Or duopoly of Ronaldo and Messi in the last 12 years, the Real Madrid midfielder won the prestigious award in 2018 following his annus mirabilis as a footballer.

The 34-year-old deep lying playmaker won the Champions League for the third time that season and, more importantly, captained his nation, Croatia, to a dream World Cup final where they lost to France. Modric's maturity, vision and leadership led to him also being awarded the Golden Ball in Russia. Add to that his amazing growing-up story in war-torn Croatia and you have a truly legendary tale to tell.

Modric has won all possible laurels as a Los Blancos player and his wizardry has been hailed as one of the reasons behind Real Madrid's tremendous success on the European stage.

Though there were suspicions that his abilities have declined post the highs of 2017-18, the midfielder continues to prove critics and his detractors wrong, still going strong for Real as he won a Golden Foot while his club recaptured the Spanish League.

#4 Santi Cazorla - Villarreal / Al Sadd (35 years)

A midfielder who aged like fine wine- Santi Cazorla.

At 35, Santi Cazorla seems to be a gift to the world of football that keeps on giving. It seems yesterday, but was actually way back in 2012-13 season, that the Spanish midfielder moved to Arsenal to become a key part of Arsene Wenger's side. He won two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal where he endeared himself to the Gunners' faithful, but his last two seasons were blighted by injuries.

The versatile midfielder moved back to his spiritual home Villareal and again proved age is just a number, notching up 15 goals and 11 assists in his final bow for the Yellow Submarines before moving to Qatar.

Cazorla has shown his quality wherever he plays, most importantly being part of two European Championship-winning squads when Spain had the best midfielders in the world and the tikitaka Sun was well and truly shining.