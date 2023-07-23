5 best midfielders in world football right now 

It is said that most football matches are won in midfield. Midfielders hold the keys to a team's success, serving as the engine that drives a side's attack and defence. Positioned at the heart of the action, they are the ones who connect the defence with the forward line and orchestrate the flow of proceedings.

Some of the greatest and most memorable footballers in the history of the sport are midfielders. These players have left an indelible mark on the beautiful game by virtue of their extraordinary skills and tactical intelligence.

Midfielders like Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, Johan Cruyff, Socrates, Xavi Hernandez, Michel Platini, Paul Scholes and Lothar Matthaus, to name a few, are revered to this day.

Over the course of their decorated careers, they have highlighted how midfielders are not only vital cogs in a team's structures but are also the true artists who have helped football earn the tag of the 'beautiful game'.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfielders in world football right now.

#5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is widely viewed as Mesut Ozil's second coming. The Norway international did a spectacular job for the Gunners in the 2022-23 season, elevating their status to title contenders with his exceptional performances.

Odegaard is one of the most technically gifted midfielders on the planet right now. He is capable of stitching play together thanks to his precise passing ability and incredible vision. Odegaard is also a fantastic dribbler and is capable of navigating tight spaces with ease and grace.

In addition to creating plenty of chances for his teammates, Odegaard also possesses a great eye for goal and has proven to be a reliable goalscoring outlet. The 24-year-old scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Ilkay Gundogan is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation due to his exceptional technical skills, tactical intelligence and versatility. His precise passing, vision and goal-scoring ability make him a formidable force on the field.

Beyond his talent, Gündoğan's leadership and professionalism set him apart as a true champion and will be truly missed at Manchester City next season. His impact on the game and ability to deliver in clutch situations elevate his status as one of the finest of the modern era.

Gundogan played a crucial role in Manchester City's continental treble triumph last season. In 51 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens in the 2022-23 season, the Germany international scored 11 goals and provided seven assists. The 32-year-old has now joined Barcelona as a free agent.

#3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is already one of the finest midfielders in the world at the age of 20. His technical qualities and understanding of the game belie his age. In his young career, Bellingham has already surprised everyone with his leadership skills as well.

An indefatigable presence in midfield, Bellingham excels on both sides of the itch. His ball-progression skills are top-notch. The Englishman also possesses an excellent reading of the game which enables him to make interceptions and execute tackles with precision.

At €103 million, he became the second-most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history when they secured his services from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

#2 Rodri (Manchester City)

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Midfield destroyers, defensive midfielders or deep-lying playmakers don't often get the credit they deserve. This could be due to the lack of goals and assists which often directly play a role in endowing superstardom to footballers.

However, toiling in the centre of the pitch and helping one's side dominate proceedings in midfield is just as important. Rodri is a case in point. The Spanish midfielder does the work of two men in Manchester City's midfield thanks to his excellent anticipation, spatial awareness and game intelligence.

The Spain international is an excellent passer of the ball. Rodri also possesses the ability to arrive late in the box to score goals. The 26-year-old was one of Manchester City's most consistent performers as they won the continental treble last term.

He scored four goals and provided seven assists in 56 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation. He is a dynamic and creative presence in the centre of the park and his vision and passing range are simply exemplary. De Bruyne is also a tenacious footballer who never shies away from putting in a shift every time he is on the football pitch.

The Belgium international is one of the most creative footballers of the modern era. He can pull off passes and crosses that are inconceivable to many of his peers and he has maintained high standards throughout his career.

De Bruyne has been the most important player for Manchester City in the Pep Guardiola era and that's saying something. The 31-year-old scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for City in the 2022-23 season.