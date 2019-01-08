5 Best moments of Cesc Fabregas in his Premier League career

Cesc Fabregas played his last match against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

Fabregas played his last match for Chelsea in the FA Cup third round match against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard who will join Monaco was seen in tears as he bid goodbye to the cheering supporters. Cesc was always seen as a brilliant talent unearthed by Arsene Wenger and in his initial years in the Premier League, was the best midfielder.

He left Arsenal for his boyhood club Barcelona, won everything in Spain, and then came back to the Premier League to use his more matured play to deliver two Premier League trophies for the Blues.

His assists are only second to the great Ryan Giggs with Giggs having played a lot more than Cesc obviously. But Cesc is arguably the best foreign midfielder to have played in the Premier League. Here are the 5 best moments of Fabregas’ career in the Premier League.

#1 Youngest player to have ever played for Arsenal

Fabregas made his Arsenal debut at the age of 16

Cesc played his first match for Arsenal on October 28, 2003, against Rotterdam in a League Cup encounter. He was aged 16 years and 177 days, making him the youngest player to have ever played for Arsenal.

In December of the same year, he became the youngest goal-scorer too. Though he started featuring regularly in the premier league much later, these were the matches which gave him the confidence that he belonged here and Wenger was right in bringing the young man from Spain.

Fabregas grew from strength and strength and after Viera’s transfer to Juventus, he became the fulcrum around which Wenger formed his future teams. He was an integral part of the Gunners when they were going through a transition phase and he never betrayed them when it was tough for Arsenal to compete for Premier League glory. His style of play was pretty different from the typical English midfielders and he soon caught the eye of fans around England.

