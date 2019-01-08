×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Best moments of Cesc Fabregas in his Premier League career

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
763   //    08 Jan 2019, 12:25 IST

Cesc Fabregas played his last match against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup
Cesc Fabregas played his last match against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

Fabregas played his last match for Chelsea in the FA Cup third round match against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard who will join Monaco was seen in tears as he bid goodbye to the cheering supporters. Cesc was always seen as a brilliant talent unearthed by Arsene Wenger and in his initial years in the Premier League, was the best midfielder.

He left Arsenal for his boyhood club Barcelona, won everything in Spain, and then came back to the Premier League to use his more matured play to deliver two Premier League trophies for the Blues.

His assists are only second to the great Ryan Giggs with Giggs having played a lot more than Cesc obviously. But Cesc is arguably the best foreign midfielder to have played in the Premier League. Here are the 5 best moments of Fabregas’ career in the Premier League.

#1 Youngest player to have ever played for Arsenal

Fabregas made his Arsenal debut at the age of 16
Fabregas made his Arsenal debut at the age of 16

Cesc played his first match for Arsenal on October 28, 2003, against Rotterdam in a League Cup encounter. He was aged 16 years and 177 days, making him the youngest player to have ever played for Arsenal.

In December of the same year, he became the youngest goal-scorer too. Though he started featuring regularly in the premier league much later, these were the matches which gave him the confidence that he belonged here and Wenger was right in bringing the young man from Spain.

Fabregas grew from strength and strength and after Viera’s transfer to Juventus, he became the fulcrum around which Wenger formed his future teams. He was an integral part of the Gunners when they were going through a transition phase and he never betrayed them when it was tough for Arsenal to compete for Premier League glory. His style of play was pretty different from the typical English midfielders and he soon caught the eye of fans around England.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Cesc Fabregas
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Cesc Fabregas: A Premier League legend in every sense of...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Transfer Options For Cesc Fabregas This January
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cesc Fabregas bids farewell to Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 world-class footballers who lost their...
RELATED STORY
He needs to go - Sarri backs Fabregas exit
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: David Luiz and Eden Hazard opine on Cesc...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top Five summer signings
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cesc Fabregas' Monaco move looks imminent after...
RELATED STORY
10 best midfielders in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
5 of the most sensational Premier League moments - Part 2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us