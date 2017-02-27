5 best moments of the week from European football

Manchester United seal their second title under Mourinho, while Barcelona and Real seal late wins. This and more in our best moments.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 10:26 IST

Sutton United goalkeeper, Wayne Shaw, was in the news for all the wrong reasons

Amidst all the high profile European action this week thanks to the Champions League and Europa League, the domestic tournaments in Europe were worthy enough to make massive headlines. While the Manchester Derby was postponed due to the League Cup final, the game between Southampton and Manchester United was nothing short of thrilling with the Red Devils coming out on top.

Elsewhere in Spain, Real Madrid dropped points against Valencia, while they completed a stunning comeback against Villareal to stay a point ahead of Barcelona with a game in hand. The Catalans themselves beat Atletico 2-1 to pile on the pressure on Real. Juventus continued their fine form with a routine win in the league while two screamers from Radja Nainggolan helped Roma beat Inter.

Bayern Munich continued their fine season with an 8-0 thumping of Hamburg, while Celtic sealed yet another win in the Scottish Premier League. Chelsea beat Swansea 3-1 to bounce back from their recent draw in style. With all the action from the domestic competitions, here are five of the best moments this week:

#1 Wayne Shaw eats a pie during Sutton’s game against Arsenal

Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Sutton United was not only a great game for the Gunners but a fantastic outing for the non-league team. The Gunners progressed to the next round and also won the hearts of many with the respect that was shown to their opponents. Arsene Wenger fielded a relatively strong team while Alexis Sanchez also played a brief part in the game to please the home fans.

Sutton United's sub goalkeeper Wayne Shaw, 46, is eating a pie on the bench. Absolute hero. #SUFCvAFC #MAGICOFTHECUP pic.twitter.com/6eF7CVyf2M — SteveBloomersWashing (@SBW_DCFC) February 20, 2017

However, the man who stole the show – despite spending all his time on the sidelines – was Sutton United’s goalkeeper Wayne Shaw. The 46-year-old reserve goalkeeper was already in the news for his age as well as size. A bookmaker had offered odds of 8/1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera during the game against Arsenal. Shaw seemed to have been aware of this bet.

The goalkeeper was then seen eating a pie after all three substitutions were made during the game. Shaw even confessed that he was aware of the bet and it was all banter. While the incident led to his sacking, the goalkeeper certainly put a smile on the faces of many and perhaps helped a few optimistic punters make a few bucks.