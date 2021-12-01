5 best Paris Saint-Germain players right now based on ratings

Paris Saint-Germain, after failing to win the Ligue 1 title last season, are now firing on all cylinders in the French top division. They currently lead the table with 40 points in 15 matches, 12 more than second-placed Rennes.

The trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been quite impressive but are yet to hit the highs one would expect of them. And while the club are back to their best in France, their Champions League form leaves a lot to be desired.

Nevertheless, some of their players have been in top form this season. In this article, we will take a look at the five best Paris Saint-Germain players as per WhoScored ratings.

Note: Only players who have played six or more league matches have been included in the list.

Currently the fifth best PSG player is Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, as per WhoScored ratings. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has made nine league appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Di Maria has consistently tested opposition defenses, taking 1.9 shots per game on average. His passing has been quite good too, especially when it comes to creating chances for his teammates. The 33-year-old has made 1.9 key passes per game while also carrying out 1.3 successful dribbles per game—one of his strong suits.

He is yet to open his account on both the goals and assists fronts in the Champions League. He will be looking to increase his output in Europe as PSG enter the knockout stage of the tournament.

Idrissa Gueye has been brilliant in midfield for PSG this season and is currently their fourth best player as per WhoScored ratings. The defensive midfielder has played 11 league matches this season for the club, scoring three goals as well.

The 32-year-old has guarded his defense in immense fashion, making an average of 0.9 interceptions every game. He has been great with his tackling too, making 2.1 challenges per match on average, which highlights his defensive solidity in the middle of the park.

Gueye has been impressive going forward as well, making one key pass every game. He has also completed 92% of his passes in the league so far. He has won 5.2 duels per game and PSG will hope he continues in a similar vein for the rest of the season.

