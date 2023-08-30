5 best penalty takers in world football right now (2023)

Scoring from the spot might look like a walk in the park to the viewers. But the reality is far from it. Goalkeepers at the highest level of the game are good enough to cover a very large portion of the goal.

They are also fed enough information about the opposition's designated penalty takers and can often anticipate which way the ball is going to go. Additionally, the pressure is usually on the penalty taker as he is expected to put the ball in the back of the net and failure to do so will be met with discontentment.

The pressure that comes with penalties is quite hefty and in addition to good technique, players also need to possess a fair amount of mental fortitude to succeed. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best penalty takers in world football right now (2023).

#5 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Like most things he does on the football pitch, Lionel Messi is excellent at taking penalties. His ability to read goalkeepers and adjust his shot at the last moment often leaves even the very best custodians either rooted to the spot or going the wrong way.

Messi is often calm and focused under pressure. He is also one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and his precision is world-class. Messi has combined these qualities to become a reliable penalty taker. The Inter Miami man has scored 109 of the 140 penalties he has taken in his illustrious career.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane is one of the most effective penalty takers of his generation. His superior ability to convert from the spot is reflective of his technical finesse and mental resilience. Kane is often clinical from the spot and rarely succumbs to the pressure of the moment.

Kane is usually able to read the goalkeepers' movements and place the ball precisely in the corner of the net. His reliability and proficiency from the spot further cement his status as one of the finest strikers of the modern era. Kane has scored 65 of the 76 penalties he has taken so far in his career for club and country.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes has proven to be a master at penalties. The Portuguese midfielder is renowned for his audacious approach and often uses a blend of power and placement to keep the goalkeepers guessing.

Fernandes is not one to cave under pressure and he relishes high-pressure scenarios. His unique run-up to the spot and exaggerated leap before taking the strike add an element of unpredictability, making him a difficult opponent for goalkeepers.

Fernandes often sends the goalkeeper one way before calmly placing the ball in the back of the net. His conversion rate from the spot is remarkable. The 28-year-old has scored 48 of the 53 penalties he has taken so far in his career for club and country.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski's unwavering composure and technical quality make him one of the most reliable penalty takers in the world of football. He is consistently able to inject the right amount of power and precision into his penalties to deposit the ball in areas unreachable by even the most agile goalkeepers.

The iconic Polish striker maintains his cool under pressure and this has enabled him to be one of the most reliable players when it comes to penalties. Lewandowski has scored 73 of 81 penalties he has taken so far in his career for both club and country.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the beautiful game. He loves to score goals and has mastered the art of penalties over the course of his glorious career.

Ronaldo has used a variety of techniques to find the back of the net from the spot. But he is usually seen blasting the ball into one of the corners with remarkable precision. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 153 penalties in his career while missing just 29.