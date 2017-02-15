5 best performances by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

Some of the best games Arsenal have played in the UEFA Champions League could spur them on this season.

15 Feb 2017

One of the greatest solo goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in Valentine’s season is apt beyond hilarity. The Premier League side and the Bundesliga giants have played each other in three out of the last four UEFA Champions League seasons and it came as a bittersweet shock to most fans of either side because games between these two have been unpredictable to the core in recent seasons.

But the Bavarians have had the lion’s share of success having beaten Arsene Wenger’s side three out of the last six fixtures: and inadvertently progressing in the competition while Arsenal often put in decent performances away from home to only get that close to breaking the curse but never doing it.

Every season, however, has its share of drama. With key personnel missing for Bayern Munich this season and Arsenal’s ‘underdog’ flag flying high and proud, we could be in for some proper football. The North London club have, however, produced some incredible performances in the past in this competition and will hope they can recreate a similar to one finally break the curse:

#5 Real Madrid 0 – 1 Arsenal (2006)

Perhaps Arsenal’s greatest ever UEFA Champions League run came was put to the test when they travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on an in-form Real Madrid side full of ‘galacticos’, confidence and the mentality.

But a few minutes into the second half, Thierry Henry showed the world just why he was one of the best ever players in Europe. Having won the ball in midfield, the French international sprinted past the midfield and a defiant Sergio Ramos. And then when the moment arrived, he tucked away the chance past Iker Casillas to give Arsenal an unlikely 1-0 lead at the Bernabeu.

After ending Real Madrid’s cup run, the team famously went on to the finals of the competition where they lost to Barcelona with Jens Lehmann seeing a red card in the opening minutes of the game.