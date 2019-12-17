5 Best performances in El Clasico history

17 Dec 2019

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

The Clasico is one of the world's biggest games, and for good reason. A rivalry etched in history not only because it brings together some of the greatest players in the world but also because of its cultural significance. The Catalan based Barcelona go head-to-head against their fierce rivals Real Madrid in what is perhaps the most anticipated domestic clash of the year.

This century, we have been treated to some amazing spectacles in this game. The last-minute winner by Lionel Messi in front of the Santiago Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo delivering a clinic in an all-important league clash, and the likes of Luis Figo, Ronaldinho amongst a few others lighting up the world when they played in this game.

As the latest El Clasico draws close, in this list, we take a look at the best individual performances in the history of this memorable fixture.

#5 Xavi Hernandez - Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona, 2nd May 2009

The great Xavi Hernandez has had his share of moments in the history of the Clasico. As one of Barcelona's greatest players ever, it is imperative that the midfielder shined in the biggest of games. His best performance, however, came at the Santiago Bernebeu when Barcelona demolished their rivals 2-6 in the LaLiga.

The midfield performance from Xavi, coming under a high press but still keeping the ball away like a master, dribbling, passing, cutting defences - it was the perfect game for the maestro. He provided not one, not two, not three, but an astonishing four assists in a single game.

Arguably the greatest passer of the ball we have ever seen, the Spanish international assisted Lionel Messi twice, Carles Puyol once from a set piece, and Thierry Henry once in the game. His passes were superb, and it was a dream day for then-manager Pep Guardiola who could not have asked for a better game.

