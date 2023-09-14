5 best performers this international break

Yet another international break has come to an end and football fans are excitedly waiting for club action to return this weekend. While international breaks are essential for obvious reasons, they can also be tricky for club managers due to potential injuries or player fatigue.

On the flip side, these breaks provide players with a platform to showcase their talents on a global stage. They can make a strong case for their inclusion in national squads or attract the attention of scouts from top clubs or even show their club managers what they are worth.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best performers from this international break.

#5 Neymar (Brazil)

APTOPIX Peru Brazil Wcup 2026 Soccer

Brazil continue to be heavily reliant on Neymar and the pitfalls of that were evident as they picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Peru in their latest international friendly. But despite struggling for much of the game, Neymar conjured up the assist for Marquinhos' winner in the 90th minute.

Neymar was at his best in Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolivia four days earlier. Despite missing a penalty, he was the star of the show, scoring twice and providing one assist in the game. Neymar also surpassed Pele as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with his first goal against Bolivia.

#4 Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Scotland

Jude Bellingham has got off to a wonderful start to life at Real Madrid. He managed to carry that form over to the Euro Qualifiers and was arguably England's best player over their two fixtures in this international break.

He did a decent job in the Three Lions' 1-1 draw against Ukraine, creating a couple of good chances and had a very good effort saved by Ukraine's goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushschan. But Bellingham was simply outstanding in the subsequent match against Scotland.

He delivered a spotless performance in the game against the Scots. He scored a goal and provided an assist as England won the game 3-1. Bellingham showcased his class throughout the game with his jinking runs and well-weighted and creative passes.

#3 Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Argentina Ecuador Wcup 2026 Soccer

Cristian Romero has been among the most impressive players in the world in the opening stages of the 2023-24 season. He has got off to a great start in the new campaign for Tottenham Hotspur and he exhibited the same level of form for Argentina this international break.

Romero helped Argentina keep clean sheets in both of their matches. He was proactive about snuffing out danger and was good with the ball at his feet. He read the game very well and was a menace with his well-timed tackles and measured aggression at the back.

After his defensive masterclass against Ecuador, Lionel Messi hailed him as the best defender in the world. Speaking to the press after the match, Messi said:

"For me, he is the best defender in the world right now. Amazing performance tonight, man of the match."

#2 Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

Ireland Netherlands Euro 2024 Soccer

Denzel Dumfries has already established himself as a vital cog in the current Netherlands team. He is one of the best full-backs in the world and is one of the Netherlands' most reliable creative outlets right now.

Dumfries picked up three assists across two matches this international break. His passing and movement are excellent but it's his ability to play that decisive final ball that sets him apart. He is seldom hurried into making poor decisions and his ability to create chances from the right flank is remarkable.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Portugal Luxembourg Euro 2024 Soccer

Bruno Fernandes is the undisputed star of this international break. The Manchester United midfielder was in sublime form for the Selecao and he ran riot for them across the two games against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

He was the star performer for his side in both games. Fernandes' winner in the game against Slovakia was a brilliant solo effort. He also played four key passes in the game and threatened to crack Slovakia open every time he got on the ball.

He was at his imperious best in the 9-0 win against Luxembourg, scoring one goal and providing a hat-trick of assists.