The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has been exciting. Arsenal and Manchester City lead the league table, with both teams losing only one game so far this season.

The Gunners have nine wins, one draw, and one defeat from their 11 matches. City are two points behind them in second place. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United complete the top four with Chelsea and Manchester United completing the next two spots.

Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Nottingham Forest are currently the bottom three teams in the competition. While several goals have been scored in the Premier League, some defenders have also done really well for their respective teams.

This article will take a look at five such best-performing defenders this season.

#5 James Tarkowski (Everton)

James Tarkowski - Everton FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The former Burnley man joined Everton in the summer and has immediately become a key player in the defence. He has helped the Toffees keep three clean sheets in 12 league games.

Quite simply an outstanding defender.



James Tarkowski. 2022/23. Quite simply an outstanding defender.

The English centre-back has made 25 blocks this season - the highest number in the Premier League. He has also made 69 clearances, the second highest number in the league.

Blocks - 1st

Clearances - 2nd

Aerial duals won - 2nd

Interceptions - 3rd



James Tarkowski - Free Transfer. Blocks - 1st. Clearances - 2nd. Aerial duals won - 2nd. Interceptions - 3rd. Rock solid

His great form is coinciding in the lead-up to the World Cup and it might just see him make a late cut into Gareth Southgate's side for the quadrennial tournament.

#4 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo - Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The versatile full-back has been a key player in both defense and attack for Manchester City. The Portuguese star has registered two goals and one assist in 11 league games this season.

João Cancelo 20'

Phil Foden 32'

Riyad Mahrez 49'

Manchester City 4x0 Southampton. João Cancelo 20'. Phil Foden 32'. Riyad Mahrez 49'. Erling Haaland 65'

He finished as the 25th best player in the recently concluded Ballon d'Or rankings for the 2021-22 season.

The injury to Kyle Walker has seen him return to his preferred right side of defence. However, he is equally good at playing at left-back.

#3 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

'The Butcher', as he was known at Ajax, joined the Red Devils this summer. He has been a key player in transforming the United defence.

He has kept four clean sheets in 11 league games for the Red Devils.

100% pass accuracy

100% tackles won

37 touches

30/30 passes completed

2/2 ground duels won

2 clearances

1 interception



Lisandro Martinez's first half by numbers vs. Chelsea: 100% pass accuracy. 100% tackles won. 37 touches. 30/30 passes completed. 2/2 ground duels won. 2 clearances. 1 interception. No messing around.

Despite his slightly shorter stature, he has won the most number of aerial duels in the league so far.

◉ Lisandro Martinez - 83%

◉ Kalidou Koulibaly - 75%

◉

◉ Joe Gomez - 56%

◉ Ruben Dias - 36%



Most aerial duels won in the Premier League this season: Lisandro Martinez - 83%. Kalidou Koulibaly - 75%. William Saliba - 57%. Joe Gomez - 56%. Ruben Dias - 36%.

He is also a key player for Argentina and could help Messi and Co. win the World Cup later this year.

Kieran Trippier - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League 2022-23

The Englishman has been brilliant in attack and defense for Newcastle United. Furthermore, Trippier is arguably the best-performing English right-back in the Premier League so far this season.

Trippier has netted one goal and has registered one assist this season. Furthermore, Newcastle United have kept five clean sheets in the 12 league appearances that he has featured in this season.

◉ Most touches (100)

◉ Most passes into the box (11)

◉ Most crosses (10)

◉ Most duels won (10)

◉ Most final third entries (10)

◉= Most tackles (4)

◉= Most aerial duels won (3)



Kieran Trippier for Newcastle against Tottenham: Most touches (100). Most passes into the box (11). Most crosses (10). Most duels won (10). Most final third entries (10). Most tackles (4). Most aerial duels won (3). Enjoyed his return to North London.

The 32-year-old has created more chances overall than any other defender in the league this season and his intuition is vital for Eddie Howe.

Given his impressive performances this season, Trippier is likely to be a regular starter at right-back for England in the forthcoming World Cup in the absence of Reece James and probably Kyle Walker.

#1 William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba - Arsenal FC v Aston Villa - Premier League 2022-23

The Frenchman is arguably the best-performing defender in the Premier League this season.

Saliba has netted two goals and has registered one assist in 11 league appearances this season. Furthermore, Arsenal have kept four clean sheets in the 11 league games that he has featured in this season.

The 21-year-old has the most line-breaking passes in the Premier League this season and he remains a crucial player in defense for Mikel Arteta.

William Saliba has the most line breaking passes in the PL so far this season

His immense performances for Arsenal at centre-back gives him a good chance of making France's squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition.

It will be interesting to see if he remains consistent until the end of the season.

