5 best-performing new signings in Europe's top five leagues so far this season

Several new signings have performed excellently across Europe this season. The ongoing 2022-23 season has been a joy to watch and many players have adapted swiftly in their new clubs.

This article takes a look at the five best-performing new signings in Europe's top five leagues so far this season.

AS Roma v Real Betis: Group C - UEFA Europa League

The Argentine joined AS Roma from Juventus on a free transfer last summer and his contributions in attack have been significant for Jose Mourinho's side.

Dybala has six goals and two assists in 10 appearances for AS Roma in the 2022-23 season so far.

IM @Iconic_Mourinho Paulo Dybala with Mourinho has already outscored his own 20/21 season at Juventus in 16 less games. Paulo Dybala with Mourinho has already outscored his own 20/21 season at Juventus in 16 less games. https://t.co/Xp0IXRqOUP

Dybala remains a key player for AS Roma in attack and it will be interesting to see if he can maintain his consistency this season. Furthermore, given his performances so far, he is likely to be included in Argentina's Qatar World Cup squad.

Arsenal FC v FK Bodo/Glimt: Group A - UEFA Europa League

The Brazilian is arguably the brains behind Arsenal's attacking resurgence and his performances have been outstanding in attack so far this season. Jesus has scored five goals and registered three assists in eight Premier League matches.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#AFC #Arsenal #GabrielJesus How many goals and assists do you think Gabriel Jesus will have at the end of the season? How many goals and assists do you think Gabriel Jesus will have at the end of the season? ⚽️🎯#AFC #Arsenal #GabrielJesus https://t.co/Tk1AzvDEtY

The 25-year-old has completed eight take-ons in the opposition box and this is the highest by a player in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaigns so far.

Squawka @Squawka Gabriel Jesus has completed 8 take-ons inside the opposition box this season, more than any other player in top-five European league + UEL + UCL competition.



2 of them led to his assist against Bodø/Glimt. 🩰 Gabriel Jesus has completed 8 take-ons inside the opposition box this season, more than any other player in top-five European league + UEL + UCL competition.2 of them led to his assist against Bodø/Glimt. 🩰 https://t.co/MUhF3Bb7c7

Jesus remains a pivotal player for the Gunners and will be key if Arsenal are to mount a title challenge this season.

#3 Folarin Balogun (Reims)

England U21 v Germany U21 - International Friendly

The Englishman joined Reims on loan from Arsenal last summer and his performances for Reims have been outstanding this season. Balogun has scored six goals and has registered two assists in Ligue 1 this season.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Another goal for Folarin Balogun today. Six Ligue 1 goals in nine appearances for Reims so far this season.



Very impressive start to his loan spell. Another goal for Folarin Balogun today. Six Ligue 1 goals in nine appearances for Reims so far this season. Very impressive start to his loan spell. https://t.co/E9ij22OY9Y

The 21-year old has scored more goals than any other player born in the 21st century in Europes’ top five leagues this season.

OptaJean @OptaJean 6 - Folarin Balogun has scored six goals with Reims in Ligue 1 2022-23, more than any other player born in the 21st century among the European Top 5 leagues this season. Prince. #ESTACSDR 6 - Folarin Balogun has scored six goals with Reims in Ligue 1 2022-23, more than any other player born in the 21st century among the European Top 5 leagues this season. Prince. #ESTACSDR https://t.co/5fecpqe1jU

Balogun will be hoping to impress his parent club, and if he can maintain this form, he could get the opportunity to play in Arsenal's first team next season.

FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga Santander

The Polish international has transformed the outlook of Barcelona's attack this season. Lewandowski has nine goals and two assists in seven appearances in the La Liga this season. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

𝐗𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲🧠 @_Xaviology Goals In LaLiga Games This Season.



◉ 9 Goals

◉ 2 Assists

◉ Scored In Last Six LaLiga Games Robert Lewandowski Has Contributed ToGoals InLaLiga Games This Season.◉ 9 Goals◉ 2 Assists◉ Scored In Last Six LaLiga Games Robert Lewandowski Has Contributed To 1️⃣1️⃣ Goals In 7️⃣ LaLiga Games This Season. 🔥🔥◉ 9 Goals ◉ 2 Assists ◉ Scored In Last Six LaLiga Games https://t.co/GCVL1V5yHI

Barcelona will hope Lewandowski's goals will help them win the league and other trophies this year.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The 22-year-old is arguably the best performing player in Europes’ top five leagues this season and his presence has significantly improved Manchester City's attacking threat.

Haaland has scored a remarkable 20 goals in 13 games across all competitions for Manchester City so far.

The Norwegian averages a goal every 48 minutes which is the highest by a player in the history of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola will hope Haaland's goalscoring exploits can finally help him win the Champions League in Manchester.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes