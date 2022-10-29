5 best-performing players in the UEFA Europa League so far this season 

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign is one gameweek away from reaching the knockout rounds.

Several teams like Real Sociedad, Manchester United, and Real Betis have already booked their places in the Round of 32 of the continental competition.

On the other hand, teams such as Dynamo Kyiv, Omonia, and Olympiacos Piraeus have crashed out of the tournament even before the culmination of the group stage.

While some players have dazzled in the UEFA Europa League this season, several have flattered to deceive. On that note, here are the five best-performing players in the competition in the current campaign.

#5 Evander - Midtjylland

Evander - Reims vs FC Midtjylland 2022-23

Despite Midtjylland's below-par performances in the competition this season, the Brazilian has been impressive in midfield for the Norwegian team.

Evander has netted one goal and registered five assists in five UEFA Europa League appearances in the current campaign. Furthermore, he's the player with the highest number of assists in the competition so far this season.

Midtjylland have netted 10 goals in five Europa League games so far, with Evander being directly involved in six of those.

Midtjylland are currently fourth in Group F with five points from as many games. They could still progress to the next round if they beat Sturm Graz on Thursday, November 3. It goes without saying that Midtjylland will once again pin their hopes on Evander.

#4 Anastasios Bakasetas - Trabzonspor

Croatia v Greece - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg

The Greece international has been brilliant for Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Anastasios Bakasetas has registered two goals and four assists in five Europa League appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Trabzonspor, who are third in Group F with six points, have netted 10 goals in five matches. The forward's importance can be gaged by the fact that he has been directly involved in six of those 10 goals.

Bakasetas remains a key player for Trabzonspor and his vision in attack will be crucial for Trabzonspor when they take on Ferencvaros in their final group stage game on Thursday.

#3 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman has been brilliant for Manchester United in the continental competition this season.

Marcus Rashford has netted three goals and provided one assist in three UEFA Europa League appearances and is the tournament's joing third-highest goalscorer this season.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague Rashford again!

3 goals in his 3 Europa League games this season



#UEL Rashford again!

Rashford, who netted once in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over FC Sheriff last Thursday, October 27, will be key in his side's bid to win the trophy.

#2 Vitinha - Braga

Sporting Braga v FC Midtjylland: Group F - UEFA Europa League

The Portuguese international has been one of the most in-form youngsters in the competition this season and his composure in attack has been vital for Braga.

Vitinha, 22, has four goals and an assist to his name in five Europa League appearances this season. Furthermore, he's the top goalscorer in the competition so far.

The 22-year old's goalscoring prowess is commendable and he deserves some credit for his performances in the competition so far.

#1 Cody Gakpo - PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven v FK Bodo/Glimt: Group A - UEFA Europa League

The Dutchman has been one of the best attackers in Europe this season, having registered three goals and as many assists in five Europa League games.

Cody Gakpo has netted 13 goals and registered 13 assists in 21 appearances across competitions for PSV Eindhoven in the 2022-23 campaign. No player in Europe has a better goal/assist ratio than him this season.

B/R Football @brfootball Cody Gakpo has 13 goals and 13 assists for PSV in all competitions this season.



No player in Europe's top leagues has a better G/A 🤯 Cody Gakpo has 13 goals and 13 assists for PSV in all competitions this season.No player in Europe's top leagues has a better G/A 🤯 https://t.co/o4ZtrhY4p4

He remains a key player for the Dutch giants, having recently provided an assist in the 2-0 win over Arsenal.

