5 best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League 2022-23 season so far

The Premier League 2022-23 campaign is gaining momentum and several teams are performing-well so far.

Arsenal are the league leaders with 27 points from 10 games, while Nottingham Forest currently occupies the bottom spot in the league standings with five points from their opening 10 games.

So far, there have been several goalkeepers in the league that have performed excellently well.

As such, this article will look at the five best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League so far this season.

#5 Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 2022-23

Despite his team's poor run of form in the league, the Portuguese shot-stopper has been brilliant in goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 29-year-old has kept four clean sheets in 10 appearances in the Premier League this season.

33 touches

2 saves

1 clearance

1 punch

1 penalty save



Jose Sa's game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest:

33 touches

2 saves

1 clearance

1 punch

1 penalty save

Crucial penalty save to keep his side in the lead.

Sa has registered two penalty saves and this is the joint-highest number of penalty saves in the league so far this season.

◉ 2 - José Sá

◎ 2 - Dean Henderson



Only one of them could keep one out today.



Most penalties saved in the Premier League this season:

◉ 2 - José Sá

◎ 2 - Dean Henderson

Only one of them could keep one out today.

Jose Sa remains a vital player for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2022-23 campaign and his consistency in goal remains crucial for the team.

#4 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - 2022-23

Despite Liverpool's inconsistency in the league this season, Alission’s performance in goal has been brilliant.

The Brazilian has registered one assist and has kept three clean sheets in nine league appearances so far this season.

50 touches

6 saves

5 saves from inside the box

5 long balls completed

1 big chance created

1 assist



Alisson Becker vs Manchester City:

50 touches

6 saves

5 saves from inside the box

5 long balls completed

1 big chance created

1 assist

Simply one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

The 30-year-old is the goalkeeper with the highest number of goal involvements in Premier League history, registering one goal and four assists.

No Goalkeeper in Premier League history has more Goal Involvements than Alisson Becker (1G+4A).

Alisson remains a key player for the Reds and his presence in goal has been crucial for Jurgen Klopp this season.

#3 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - 2022-23

The Englishman joined Newcastle United from Burnley for £10 million and his presence in goal has improved the team's performance this season.

Pope has kept four clean sheets in 10 appearances in the league this season.

The 30-year-old clean sheet in Newcastle United's 0-0 draw against Manchester United on October 16 was his 50th clean sheet in the Premier League.

Furthermore, only four goalkeepers have kept more clean sheets than Pope since he made his league debut in September 2017.

Squawka @Squawka Nick Pope's clean sheet against Manchester United was his 50th in the Premier League.



Nick Pope's clean sheet against Manchester United was his 50th in the Premier League.

Only four goalkeepers have kept more clean sheets than the Englishman since he made his Premier League debut in September 2017.

Pope has been one of Newcastle United's standout players this season and his presence in goal is crucial for Eddie Howe.

#2 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Leeds United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Englishman is one of the Gunners' standout players in the league and his presence has been crucial for the Gunners.

Ramsdale has kept four clean sheets in 10 appearances in the league this season.

The 24-year-old was ranked the most impactful under-25 goalkeeper in the world by the CIES study.

Aaron Ramsdale is the most impactful goalkeeper under the age of 25 in the world, according to the most recent CIES study.

Our number one…

Ramsdale remains a pivotal player for Arsenal and his consistency is needed if the Gunners are to emerge as the league title winners.

#1 Ederson (Manchester City)

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League

The Manchester City custodian has been consistent and is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Ederson has kept five clean sheets in 10 Premier League appearances and this is the highest number of clean sheets kept in the league this season.

Most cleansheets - Ederson (5)

Top Scorer - Erling Halaand (15)

Most Assists -Kevin De Bruyne(9)

Manchester City in the Premier League this season:

Most cleansheets - Ederson (5)

Top Scorer - Erling Halaand (15)

Most Assists -Kevin De Bruyne(9)

Most goals scored- Manchester City(33)

The 29-year-old remains a crucial player for Pep Guardiola and it will be interesting to see if he can emerge as the Golden Gloves winner at the end of the season.

