The role of strikers has always been the most important in football as goals decide the result of the match. While the art of goalscoring is never easy, some strikers have been prolific in front of goal over the years.

There have been some sensational goalscorers across Europe's top five leagues like Ronaldo Nazario, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, Thierry Henry, and more.

Several strikers have performed excellently well across Europe’s top five leagues so far this season as well, helping their team start well. As such, this article will look at the five best-performing strikers in Europe's top five leagues this season.

#5 Jonathan David (Lille)

Lille OSC v VfL Wolfsburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Canadian striker has been clinical in the final third of the pitch and his contributions have been vital for his team this season.

Jonathan David has netted nine goals and has registered three assists in 12 league appearances for Lille this season.

BUTEURS



1. Kylian Mbappé Paris SG | 10

2. Jonathan David Lille | 9 (2 pen )

• Neymar Jr Paris SG | 9 (2 pen )

4. Terem Moffi FC Lorient | 8 (1 pen )

5. Alexandre Lacazette Lyon | 7 (1 pen )



#Ligue1UberEats BUTEURS1. Kylian MbappéParis SG | 102. Jonathan DavidLille | 9(2 pen )• Neymar JrParis SG | 9(2 pen )4. Terem MoffiFC Lorient | 8(1 pen )5. Alexandre LacazetteLyon | 7(1 pen )

The 22-year-old recently overtook Eden Hazard to become Lille's top scorer in history, netting 37 goals for the club so far.

Probably his last season at Lille before a big move. Jonathan David (22) became yesterday Lille's all-time topscorer in Ligue 1, overtaking Eden Hazard.

If he maintains his consistency, he might be on the radar of some top European teams next season. He remains a key player for Lille this season as they currently sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

The Englishman’s composure in attack has been outstanding and he's the current second top scorer in the Premier League this season.

Harry Kane has netted 10 goals and has registered one assist in 12 league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

The 29-year-old striker has netted 10 or more Premier League goals for the ninth consecutive season. He has also scored in five successive home league games.

Kane is currently third in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring list with 193 goals.

Scored 10+ PL goals for a 9th successive season

Harry Kane
Scored 10+ PL goals for a 9th successive season
Scored in 5 successive home PL games for the 1st time

Kane remains a key player for Tottenham Hotspur in attack as they sit third in the league table.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The forward is one of the best performing strikers in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Kylian Mbappe has netted 10 goals and has registered two assists in 11 league appearances this season.

The 23-year-old recently reached 200 goals involvement in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain netting 145 goals and registering 55 assists.

Kylian Mbappe has reached 200 goal involvements in Ligue 1 for PSG

Mbappe is one of France's key players in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will look to maintain his form with his club and also help Les Blues defend their title.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander

The 34-year-old presence has been immense for Barcelona since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Robert Lewandowski has netted 12 goals and has registered four assists in 11 appearances in La Liga this season.

Memphis Depay led all Barcelona players with 12 LaLiga goals last season Robert Lewandowski already has 12 LaLiga goals this season.

The Poland international is the second-highest scorer in Europes’ top five leagues this season netting 17 goals in 15 games across all competitions.

Erling Haaland: 22 goals in 15 games



Robert Lewandowski: 17 goals in 15 games
Erling Haaland: 22 goals in 15 games
The said Bundesliga is a farmers league.

Despite his age, Lewandowski is still a top Golden Boot contender as he leads La Liga goalscoring charts this season.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Norwegian striker has been brilliant in attack for Manchester City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Haaland has netted 17 goals and has registered three assists in 11 league appearances this season. Furthermore, he is the current top-scorer in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland bulldozing past everyone like it's nothing.

The 22-year-old striker has scored a goal in each of his last seven home games for Manchester City. He remains a vital player for Pep Guardiola in the Premier League title race as they are second in the table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Seven straight home games with a goal for Erling Haaland

It will be interesting to see how many goals he will be able to score at the end of the 2022-23 season.

