Ranking the 5 best players across Europe's top leagues from the past gameweek 

After a long wait, club football across Europe officially kicked-off last weekend.

The English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, and the German Bundesliga all produced incredible action on the opening day, following in the coattails of the French Ligue 1, which started the week prior.

Fans witnessed so many thrilling goals, stellar individual performances and some shocking results too as the return of top-flight football lived up to its billing.

Before we turn our attention towards the upcoming schedule of games, let's look at the

5 players who impressed the most in the past gameweek across Europe's top leagues:

#5 Erik Lamela (Sevilla)

Erik Lamela marked his debut in La Liga with a brace

After eight years of mixed results at Tottenham Hotspur, Erik Lamela joined Sevilla this summer and on Sunday, he officially started his career in La Liga with a bang.

The Argentine midfielder came on at half-time for Oussama Idrissi to make his debut, and he opened his account in the Spanish top-flight just nine minutes later.

Following some one-twos, Lamela connected with a loose ball inside the area and lashed home as the ball took a huge deflection on its way.

Fourteen minutes later, he doubled his tally for the night (and tripled Sevilla's advantage) by connecting with Youssef En-Nesyri's cross with an outstretched boot as the goalkeeper was caught out.

An impressive debut by all measures.

#4 Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona)

Martin Braithwaite made a strong case for himself with a double on the opening day

Barcelona officially kick-started their post-Lionel Messi era with a convincing 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

The side were at their usual best, punching holes in La Real's defense with menacing attacking intent, although their defense looked shaky at times.

Martin Braithwaite, whose transfer from Leganes still continues to puzzle a lot of people, scored a brace, suggesting that he's ready to step up in Lionel Messi's absence.

He opened his account for the season with a close-range header off Frenkie de Jong's cross just seconds before half-time, and then doubled his tally after the break with a powerful effort from inside the box.

After just one game, the Danish striker has already scored as many goals as he did in the whole of last season. By doing so, he sent an ominous message to Sergio Aguero that he's here to fight for his place in the XI too.

