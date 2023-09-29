5 best players above the age of 28 in world football right now (2023)

The age of 28 has conventionally been considered the peak for many footballers, as they typically combine a wealth of experience with their physical prime by then.

At this stage, players have honed their skills, their understanding of the game and tactical awareness. Their athleticism, including speed and endurance, is usually at its peak, allowing them to perform consistently at the highest level.

This age often marks the sweet spot where players strike the perfect balance between youthful exuberance and maturity. But these days, thanks to the renewed focus on training and dietary regimes, footballers enjoy a longer peak.

As such, it's not rare for footballers to perform at an exceptional level well into their 30s. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players above the age of 28 in world football right now.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century. He is renowned for his clinical finishing ability and has consistently ranked among the top goalscorers in the world. His precise finishing combined with his remarkable shooting ability make him one of the most revered centre-forwards on the planet.

Additionally, Lewandowski's off-the-ball movement and ability to contribute to his team's build-play are also exemplary. He has been a huge hit at Barcelona since joining them in the summer of 2022.

Lewandowski, who has turned 35 now, has got off to a bright start to the 2023-24 season. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in eight appearances across all competitions for the Catalans so far this term.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

APTOPIX Germany Soccer Champions League

Harry Kane is a legendary striker whose well-rounded game has been an asset for club and country for many years now. Kane copped a switch to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur this summer and is tipped to finally win some silverware this season.

Kane is one of the most consistent footballers of his generation and has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga. He has been in sensational form in the new season and has already scored eight goals and provided four assists in seven appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most technically gifted and creative playmakers of his generation. He has mesmerized football fans all over the world with his incredible eye for a pass. De Bruyne often picks out passes that most of his peers would have trouble imagining and is a joy to play alongside.

De Bruyne has been the heartbeat of Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. His playmaking prowess has been central to City's sustained excellence in the Premier League as well as in Europe in recent times.

De Bruyne is currently sidelined with a muscular injury. He scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for City in the 2022-23 season and played a vital role in their historic treble win.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the most important player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. The Egyptian icon has been phenomenal for the Merseysiders since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

His goals and technical ability were crucial to the Reds winning the Champions League title, the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup over the past several seasons. Salah's blistering pace, dribbling skills and shooting ability make him a nightmare to defend against.

His playmaking ability is also elite and despite crossing over to his 30s, he does not seem to be slowing down. The 31-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists in seven appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Toronto FC v Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi is now 36 but is widely tipped to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year. He is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and continues to perform at an elite level despite losing a yard of pace in recent years.

Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory in late 2022. He also played a critical role in PSG's Ligue 1 triumph last term. Messi joined MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer and has had a massive impact on their fortunes since joining them.

In 12 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami so far this season, Messi has scored 11 goals and provided five assists.