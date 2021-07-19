The pain of losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 final in a penalty shootout will hurt England for a bit after they played some brilliant football

The Three Lions nearly ended more than a five-decade wait for an international trophy, but fell agonizingly short against the Italians.

England manager Gareth Southgate knows he has the players who can mount another challenge at the 2022 World Cup next year.

The squad is blessed with some talented young players, and quite a lot of them impressed at Euro 2020.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at five players who impressed for England at Euro 2020.

5 best players for England at Euro 2020

#5 Harry Maguire

After missing England’s opening two games against Croatia and Scotland, Harry Maguire returned for the final group game against Czech Republic.

The Manchester United defender was impeccable at the back, and played a key role as the English defense conceded just twice in the entire tournament.

Maguire was strong in the air, winning the highest percentage of aerial duels among all the defenders at Euro 2020. He was always in the right place at the right time, and was one of the best defenders in the tournament after the Italian duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

#4 Harry Kane

After failing to find the back of the net in the group stage, Harry Kane hit a purple patch in the knockout stages.

The Tottenham star was more than just his goals, though, as he often dropped deep to play an important role in the build-up play for England.

With the likes of Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka around him, Kane had runners alongside him and his passing was on point more often than not to release the duo after dropping deep.

Kane also finished just one goal shy of Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the golden boot for his five strikes at Euro 2020.

Although he failed to find the back of the net against Italy in the final, Kane had an impressive tournament and will hope to lead England to glory at the World Cup next year.

