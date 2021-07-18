5 best players for Germany at Euro 2020

A changed Euro 2020 format gave several teams hope of doing well, and the tournament certainly didn’t disappoint. If you are a Germany national team fan though, the tournament probably left a bitter taste in your mouth.

Italy, after seeing some terrible lows in the previous regime, deservedly won their second Euro 2020 title by beating England.

Several teams punched above their weight at Euro 2020, and it came at some of the heavyweights’ expense. Germany were one of the teams who flattered to deceive at Euro 2020, although some of their players were decent if not exceptional.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the five best players from Germany at Euro 2020.

#5 Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz ended his club season on a high by scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City. Although he was inconsistent for Chelsea, Joachim Low preferred to use him in the front three.

Havertz scored in two of the four games for Germany at Euro 2020 and was a threat with his aerial presence and movement in the attacking third.

He wasn’t spectacular, but perhaps with more experience in the coming years, he will be even more integral to the team under Hansi Flick.

#4 Mats Hummels

Germany struggled for defensive cohesiveness leading up to the Euros, so Joachim Low recalled stalwart Mats Hummels. The defender didn’t have too much time to acclimatize, as he featured in just two friendlies before the tournament began in mid-June.

The Borussia Dortmund star, at 32, was perhaps the best defender in the team despite his obvious deficiencies.

Highest % of aerial duels won at Euro 2020 (min. 24 attempts)



🥇 Harry Maguire, 84%

🥈 Andreas Christensen, 75%

🥉 Mats Hummels, 73%

🏅 Tomas Soucek, 60% pic.twitter.com/qzYUhJMf7S — Matchday365 (@Matchday365) July 13, 2021

Hummels played admirably at the back, despite being recalled to the national team after a hiatus of more than two years. He didn’t start off on a bright note after scoring an own-goal against France, but other than that, he was excellent against Les Blues.

His distribution was immaculate as usual, and even though his lack of pace was clearly visible at times, he can be proud of his efforts after being recalled by Low.

