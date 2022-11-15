5 best players making their FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar

For every kid who dreams of becoming a professional footballer, playing in the FIFA World Cup is the biggest dream. Wearing the colors of their country and competing for glory on the biggest stage of all is what many young footballers think of growing up.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in just over a week in Doha, Qatar, and participating teams have released their lists of players for the tournament. The tournament will feature most of the world's best players, some of whom will be playing in their first FIFA World Cup.

A number of experienced pros, such as Edouard Mendy, will be making their debut in the competition with Senegal. Other emerging youngsters such as Jamal Musiala and Pedri are also set to make their FIFA World Cup debuts with Germany and Spain respectively.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five best players who will play in their first FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Gareth Bale (Wales)

Wales v Austria: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Wales will play in their first World Cup since 1958, and their charge is spearheaded by none other than Gareth Bale. The former Real Madrid winger has enjoyed great success in his career, including in his international career.

Having seen his country wait 64 years to witness their footballing heroes return to the biggest stage, it is only fitting that Bale is the biggest name in the squad. The 33-year-old has played in two major tournaments for Wales, but never in a FIFA World Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Gareth Bale will lead Wales out for their first World Cup in 64 years 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale will lead Wales out for their first World Cup in 64 years 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/6cne5m1EKa

Bale has surpassed the international legacies of Welsh legends such as Ryan Giggs and Craig Bellamy, both of whom never played in the Mundial.

The Los Angeles FC forward is his country's captain and has 39 goals in 108 appearances for his country.

#4 Leroy Sane (Germany)

Germany v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

It came as a shock to football fans when German manager Joachim Low dropped Leroy Sane from his squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The winger will get a shot at redemption in Qatar following his inclusion by now-manager Hansi Flick.

Sane has been a highly-rated winger since his days at Schalke 04, and his stock has continued to grow. The 26-year-old is one of the best wingers in world football at present and will be looking forward to impacting the tournament in Qatar.

The Bayern Munich man has 10 goals and six assists in 19 appearances across competitions this season.

Sane is a regular with the German national team, having made his debut in 2015. The pacey winger has 47 appearances for his country, with 11 goals to show for his time with Die Mannschaft.

#3 Alphonso Davies (Canada)

Honduras v Canada: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Alphonso Davies has gone from a highly-rated teenager to a world-class player in just three years. The Canadian full-back/winger has helped Canada reach the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986. He is one of the biggest stars of the Canadian national team and helped them reach the Mundial in style.

Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana before moving to Canada. He received his Canadian citizenship in June 2017 and made his debut for the country a week later.

Davies has developed into one of the world's most effective wide players with his blistering pace and dribbling. He has played 19 times for Bayern Munich this season, with one goal and four assists to his name.

Despite being only 22, Davies is one of the leaders of Canada's team. He led the team in qualifying with five goals and eight assists in 13 qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has played 34 times for his country, with 12 goals and 17 assists to his name.

#2 Jude Bellingham (England)

England v Austria - International Friendly

England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the world's most talented teenagers. The 19-year-old is a regular for club and country and will wear his country's shirt at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bellingham was just 15 years old when the last edition of the World Cup took place in 2018. The teenage sensation is raring to go in his first Mundial in Qatar.

The youngster is one of his side's most mature players despite his tender years. Bellingham has captained Borussia Dortmund twice this season and has made 19 appearances for the German side.

The FIFA World Cup provides a chance for Bellingham to further stake his claim as a world-class talent.

Bellingham already has 17 senior appearances for the Three Lions since making his debut aged 17 in 2020. He featured at Euro 2020, making three substitute appearances for the team that reached the finals but was beaten by Italy.

#1 Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Netherlands v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the world's best defenders in the last five years. The Liverpool man has won the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League trophy but has never played in a FIFA World Cup.

Van Dijk has been at the center of a strange season at club level and will be hoping his first World Cup experience helps him overcome his rough season. The experienced defender has played 21 times for Liverpool this season in all competitions and is yet to miss a single minute of action.

The Netherlands captain will lead a talented Dutch squad in Qatar, having seen his country miss out in 2018.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Virgil van Dijk is attending his FIRST World Cup for the Netherlands Virgil van Dijk is attending his FIRST World Cup for the Netherlands 👏 https://t.co/hSoNV7MSC2

Van Dijk is a regular for the Oranje, having made his debut in 2015, and has played 49 times for them. He is set to feature in his first major tournament for his country as captain. He did not join the squad for Euro 2020 due to his recovery from a knee injury that sidelined him.

