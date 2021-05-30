According to UEFA Coefficients, Europe's top 5 leagues are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. They have remained so over the past decades. It is thus no surprise that these big 5 garner the bulk of the attention of football fans and media worldwide.

However, there's a raft of footballing talent outside these five leagues and these competitions have produced some of the brightest prospects over the years. Some recent exports include Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg, Matthijs De Ligt, Frenkie De Jong and Donny van de Beek from Ajax, to name a few.

With an inflated market in a pandemic economy across Europe's top 5 leagues, the upcoming summer transfer window is bound to witness plenty of signings from these "smaller" leagues.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 best players outside Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

#5 Patson Daka | RB Salzburg

Patson Daka

Patson Daka has filled the big boots of Erling Haaland since his departure and has stepped up to become the best striker in the Austrian Bundesliga by a country mile.

Haaland's transfer to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season allowed Daka to take over as Salzburg's premier goalscorer. The 22-year-old had a stellar campaign in the recently concluded Bundesliga season, accumulating 27 goals from 28 appearances - nine more than any other player in the league.

Even in the 2019/20 season where he was overshadowed by Haaland, Daka matched the Norwegian's goalscoring exploits and ended the season as Salzburg's top goalscorer. In that season, the Zambian outscored his expected goals tally by 6.48 and scored 1.09 goals per 90 minutes.

Daka is also exceptionally clinical, especially when one considers his age and has a long way to go, as he recorded close to 30% in goal conversion rate in the 2019/20 season.

#4 Nicolás Tagliafico | Ajax

Nicolas Tagliafico

It is impossible to make a list of the best talents in European football without an appearance from a product of the reputed Ajax academy production line.

Nicolas Tagliafico is currently one of the best fullbacks in European football. The left-back has been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester City, among other top clubs. Tagliafico had one of his best seasons in 2018/19 where he played a crucial role in Ajax's run to the semifinals.

Papu Gomez, Lucas Martinez Quarta and Nicolas Tagliafico have arrived in Argentina 🇦🇷

In the following season, the Argentina international enjoyed his most productive campaign in the Eredivisie with 3 goals and 4 assists to his name. He is also extremely adept as a defender, playing his part in 12 clean sheets this season; with his team conceding just 29 goals in 40 games.

We are bound to see the explosive fullback make his way to one of Europe's big five leagues very soon.

