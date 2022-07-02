Ranking the top 5 best players to play for both Chelsea and Barcelona in recent years

Chelsea and Barcelona are regarded as two of the biggest clubs in world football. The two teams have achieved a huge amount of success in recent years.

The Blues have been a dominant force to reckon with in the Premier League, especially in the past 20 years. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are of of the two most decorated teams in Spain.

Both European clubs have also enjoyed a good relationship in the transfer market, as they have traded players with each other over the years. Some players have been privileged to play and make their marks for both teams.

Football legends such as Emmanuel Petit, Albert Ferrer and Mark Hughes are examples of retired players who represented both clubs during their careers.

With that being said, this article will take a look at some of the best players who have played for both teams in recent years.

#5 Anderson Luís de Souza (Deco)

Deco played for both Chelsea and Barcelona

The Brazilian-born Portuguese retired footballer is regarded by many as one of the best playmakers of his generation. Deco had the privilege of playing for both Chelsea and Barcelona.

The 44-year-old retired footballer was known for his brilliant ability on the ball and could dictate the tempo of a game from midfield.

Deco spent a combined total of four years at Camp Nou between 2004 and 2008 and later went on to spend a further two years at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian icon joined Barcelona in 2004 from Porto for a player-plus-cash deal worth around €21 million. He made a combined total of 161 appearances for the Catalan club, registering 20 goals and 45 assists. He won one Champions League title and two La Liga titles, among other honors with the Spanish side.

After four successful years at Camp Nou, Deco joined Chelsea in 2008 under the regime of Filipe Scolari. He went on to make 58 appearances, scoring six goals and providing five assists for the Blues. He won one Premier League title and two FA Cups with the west London side.

#4 Samuel Eto'o

Eto'o played for both Chelsea and Barcelona

The Cameroonian legend is regarded by many as one of the greatest players to come out of the African continent. Samuel Eto'o also had the privilege of playing for both clubs.

The 41-year-old retired striker had a really successful playing career, winning numerous trophies and individual awards at club and country level.

Eto'o had the best part of his club career at Barcelona, where he signed for the Catalan club from Mallorca in 2004 for €24 million.

He made a total of 198 appearances for Barcelona, registering 130 goals and 40 assists. He also won eight trophies at Camp Nou, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

Leonard Onochie @leonardnoch

Apps -199

Goals - 130

Asst - 40

La Liga - x3

UCL - x2

CDR - x1

SSC - x2

05/06 - Pichichi🥇

05 - AFK Footballer of the year🥇



Samuel Eto'o achieved all that in a Blaugrana shirt & became the club’s 8th highest goal scorers .

Eto'o also had a short one-year spell with Chelsea during the 2013-14 season. Under Jose Mourinho's regime, he made 35 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

#3 Eidur Gudjohnsen

Gudjohnsen played for both Chelsea and Barcelona

Another top player who has had the privilege of playing for both clubs in recent years is Icelandic icon Eidur Gudjohnsen.

The 43-year-old retired footballer is arguably one of the best forward players to come out of the Nordic region in recent years.

GOAL @goal



Would he get into the current Chelsea XI?



Eidur Gudjohnsen, thoughWould he get into the current Chelsea XI? Eidur Gudjohnsen, though 😍🚀Would he get into the current Chelsea XI?https://t.co/coul3ETeUK

Gudjohnsen spent a combined six years with the Blues and three years with the Blaugrana.

He joined the English side in the summer of 2000 from Bolton for a transfer fee in the region of £4.5 million. Gudjohnsen made a combined total of 262 appearances for the Blues, registering 78 goals and 31 assists.

He won back-to-back league titles with Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, before eventually joining Barcelona in 2006 for £4.5 million.

At The Bridge Pod ⭐️⭐️ @AtTheBridgePod



262 Games

78 Goals

2x Premier League Titles

1x League Cup



Icon On this day in 2000 Chelsea signed Eidur Gudjohnsen from Bolton Wanderers for £4.5m262 Games78 Goals2x Premier League Titles1x League CupIcon On this day in 2000 Chelsea signed Eidur Gudjohnsen from Bolton Wanderers for £4.5m👤262 Games⚽️78 Goals🏆2x Premier League Titles🏆1x League CupIcon 💙 https://t.co/r61JweeFTh

Gudjohnsen played a combined total of 114 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists. He was also a member of Pep Guardiola's team that won a famous treble during the 2008-09 season.

#2 Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas spent a combined eight seasons at Chelsea and Barcelona

Arguably one of the finest midfielders to come out of Spain in recent years, Cesc Fabregas has also been opportunited to play for both Chelsea and Barcelona.

He is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world and his range of passing ability is unmatched, which is a key part of his game.

Fabregas is a product of the famous La Masia academy and despite leaving Barcelona at a young age of 16, he returned to Camp Nou in 2011. The Spanish side spent close to £35 million to re-sign him from Arsenal.

He spent a combined total of three seasons at Camp Nou between 2011 and 2014. Fabregas played a total of 151 games for Barcelona, registering 42 goals and 50 assists. He also won six trophies in Spain.

The Spanish midfielder eventually departed the Spanish side for the second time in his career to sign for Chelsea in 2014 for €33 million.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 198 games

◉ 53 assists

◉ 23 goals

◉ 5 trophies



He did the double in his first season. ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Chelsea completed the signing of Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona.◉ 198 games◉ 53 assists◉ 23 goals◉ 5 trophiesHe did the double in his first season. ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Chelsea completed the signing of Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona. ◉ 198 games◉ 53 assists◉ 23 goals ◉ 5 trophiesHe did the double in his first season. 🏆🏆 https://t.co/iOWrIfSRRC

He immediately became a key part of Mourinho's team at Chelsea, going on to spend four-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas went on to make a combined total of 198 appearances for the Blues, scoring 22 goals and providing 57 assists. He also won a total of five trophies with the west London side, which included two Premier League titles.

#1 Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro played for both Chelsea and Barcelona

Another football star who ranks top among players who have played for both Chelsea and Barcelona is Pedro. The Spaniard spent a total of 12 years playing for the two teams.

Pedro is widely regarded as one of the best Spanish players in recent years and is known for his blistering speed and ruthless finishing.

The 34-year-old Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Blaugrana and eventually broke into the first-team during the 2008-09 season.

Pedro spent seven successful years at Camp Nou, making a combined total of 320 appearances, registering 98 goals and 62 assists. He also won an impressive 20 trophies with the Catalan club.

\_€O 😋 @leoninepuffy



One of Barcelona's most deadliest in front of goal.



A Legend



🤴 Pedro RodriguezOne of Barcelona's most deadliest in front of goal.A Legend Pedro RodriguezOne of Barcelona's most deadliest in front of goal.A Legend💙♥️🤴 https://t.co/cgzhRPJM9W

The Spanish veteran moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2015 for a fee in the region of £21.4 million. He also had an impactful four-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro made 206 appearances for the Blues, scoring 43 goals and providing 23 assists in all competitions. He also won three trophies during his time with the West London club.

