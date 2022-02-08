5 best players to have played under Jurgen Klopp

Hailed as one of the most brilliant tacticians in world football, Jurgen Klopp is a man of many talents. He has an eye for developing youngsters, has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams around, and loves to keep his dressing room breezy.

Known for his hugs and heavy metal brand of football, Klopp has had the opportunity to work with many fine footballers over the years. The Liverpool manager has helped them unlock their potential, allowing them to leave a lasting impression on the footballing world.

Today, we will take a look at some players who have thrived under the German tactician during their time together. Here are the five best players who have played and succeeded under Jurgen Klopp:

Special mention: Marco Reus and Trent Alexander-Arnold

#5 Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is widely hailed as one of the best in his position. Although he has experienced unprecedented success under Pep Guardiola, we must not forget the impact Klopp has had on his career.

The German boss turned Gundogan into an imposing central midfielder, capable of dominating any midfield in the world.

Gundogan played 117 games for Borussia Dortmund under Klopp across four seasons, registering 12 goals and 13 assists. He was not necessarily a pressing machine under the German tactician but he was just as effective.

Gundogan used his footballing intelligence to sniff out danger and close down spaces, nullifying the opposition’s threats.

The 31-year-old midfielder won one Bundesliga, one German Cup and two German Supercups under the 54-year-old manager.

#4 Sadio Mane

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

AFCON winner Sadio Mane is one of the most committed footballers in the world right now. The Senagalese skipper is a relentless pressing machine and stops at nothing to get his way.

The forward is quick off the blocks, has a knack for shooting from range, and vies for every single ball. His skill-set makes him a perfect asset for Jurgen Klopp’s brand of football, and the German coach is grateful to have him in his ranks.

Mane joined Liverpool ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, around a year after Klopp took charge of the Anfield outfit. The German was more than aware of what he was getting and was thoroughly impressed with Mane’s commitment to the cause.

He played 27 matches under Klopp in his debut season, registering 13 goals and six assists.

Over the last seven years, the 54-year-old has also worked diligently on Mane’s finishing skills. In the 2018-19 campaign, he netted 26 times across all competitions.

The decisive brace he scored against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 was particularly impressive.

