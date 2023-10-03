5 best players playing outside Europe right now (2023)

The allure of leagues outside Europe has been steadily growing, and the summer of 2023 witnessed a significant surge in players flocking to the Saudi Pro League. This trend can be attributed to several key factors.

Firstly, the substantial financial investments in these leagues have allowed them to attract top-tier talent with lucrative contracts and transfer fees. Additionally, the allure lies in the opportunity for players to experience new cultures and challenges while enjoying a high standard of living.

Moreover, the emergence of these leagues as competitive and well-organized entities has garnered increased attention from players and fans alike.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players playing outside Europe right now (2023).

#5 Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr)

Al-Nassr v Al-Taawon - Saudi Pro League

After arriving at Bayern Munich from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, Sadio Mane endured a rather underwhelming debut campaign in Germany. Touted as a replacement for the prolific Robert Lewandowski, Mane managed to score just 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions last term.

However, his move to Al-Nassr this summer still came as a surprise. Mane is only 31 and still has a few years at the top. But given how many high-profile footballers have gone to the Saudi Pro League of late, it doesn't feel like a shocking decision.

Mane has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr and is relishing the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

#4 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)

Al Ittihad v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro League

It's quite incredible that the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is no longer playing in Europe's top five leagues. Karim Benzema's numbers from the 2022-23 season suggest that he could very well be starting games for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 35-year-old scored 31 goals and provided six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid last term. But Benzema chose to join Al-Ittihad as a free agent this summer.

He has got off to a decent start to life in the Saudi Pro League, scoring three goals and laying out two assists in six appearances so far this season.

#3 Neymar (Al-Hilal)

Al Hilal v Al Shabab: Saudi Pro League

Neymar's transfer to Al-Hilal is yet another move to the Saudi Pro League that caught most fans off guard. The Brazilian icon was in spectacular form in the first half of the 2022-23 season. But subsequent fitness issues and a dip in form led to Paris Saint-Germain deciding to part ways with Neymar.

He was still expected to join one of Europe's biggest clubs. However, he copped a €90 million move to Al-Hilal in the summer. The 31-year-old seems to be walking into the twilight of his career rather early.

He has still got off to a decent start to life at Al-Hilal and has provided three assists in four appearances in all competitions.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Iran Saudi Arabia Soccer Al Nassr Persepolis

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a drastic dip in form at the start of the 2022-23 season at Manchester United. He subsequently had a major fallout with the club and their manager Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo got his contract terminated mutually and subsequently joined Al-Nassr on a bumper contract in January earlier this year.

Ronaldo has been a huge hit at Al-Nassr and seems to have found his mojo once again. The 38-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

MLS Toronto Inter Miami Soccer

Lionel Messi's two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain was set to expire earlier this summer. As such, he was expected to leave PSG and was tipped to move to the MLS. He ended up signing for Inter Miami on a free transfer and has had a transformative effect on the club since joining them.

Messi has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami so far this season. His exploits were crucial to Inter Miami winning the Leagues Cup.

Messi is tipped to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or and he is easily the best footballer playing outside Europe's top five leagues right now.