5 best players in the Premier League at the moment (September 2022)

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has been full of excitement as we have already witnessed several exhilarating displays and a fair share of shock results.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brighton & Hove Albion occupy the top four spots in the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Leicester City have had a slow start to their campaign. Manchester United, meanwhile, have won four games in a row after losing their first two fixtures.

A few players have looked in pristine form and have been the driving force behind their team's success. On that note, here are the five best players in the Premier League on current form.

#5 Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Jesus has registered six goal contribution this season

Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running at Arsenal since his £45 million switch from Manchester City this summer.

The Brazilian forward has scored three goals and set up three more in six Premier League appearances as the Gunners currently occupy the top spot with 15 points.

It seems Arsenal finally have a regular goalscorer in their ranks.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

De Bruyne has four Premier League assists this season

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the finest midfielders in the world right now.

He has been a top performer for City over the years and this season has been no different.

He already has five goal contributions to his name with one goal and four assists in six Premier League games. The Belgium international is currently the league's leading assist provider this season.

#3 Ivan Toney - Brentford

Toney has scored five league goals this season

Ivan Toney has had a dream start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. due to his fine form with Brentford.

The Brentford striker, who scored 12 goals in 33 league games last season, has already found the back of the net five times in six matches in the current campaign.

Toney also has two assists to his name, putting his overall goal contribution for the Premier League season at seven.

He scored a sublime hat-trick against Leeds United earlier in the month.

#2 Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham

Mitrovic has scored six League goals

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is enjoying a brilliant campaign with Fulham.

He has been a thorn in the flesh of opposition defenders since his return to the Premier League this season.

Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals in 44 Championship appearances last term, has bagged six goals in as many Premier League matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

He has already scored against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham this season.

#1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Haaland has scored 10 Premier League goals this season

Erling Haaland has had a staggering start to life in the Premier League.

The Norwegian, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million this summer, has already scored 10 English top-flight goals in six matches. He became the fastest to reach the feat in the league's history.

He is also the sixth player in Premier League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks, managing three-goal hauls against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

