5 best players in PSG at the moment (September 2022)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have one of the most star-studded squads in the world. From seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to four-time Champions League-winning defender Sergio Ramos, there is no shortage of head-turning superstars at the club.

Last season, coach Mauricio Pochettino tried his best to bring out the best in his players, but ultimately came up short. He has since been replaced by Christophe Galtier, who has enjoyed a promising start to life as PSG boss, winning eight of the nine games he’s managed (1 draw).

Some footballers have taken to Galtier’s system at PSG, producing impressive displays almost every single day. Today, we will take a look at five such players who have thrived for the Parisians this term; check out the five most in-form players at PSG right now:

#5 Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

PSG splurged a sizable €66.5 million fee to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan last season. Initially, his price tag was questioned. But through his surefooted displays, the Moroccan has proven to be an excellent investment.

Under new coach Christophe Galtier, Hakimi has been deployed in a more advanced right-wingback role. Given his knack for the spectacular, he has welcomed the change with open arms. The former Real Madrid man has tormented the opposition with his pace, crosses, and clever runs, helping PSG keep the scoreboard ticking.

Hakimi, who is seemingly improving with every passing day, has featured in nine games for PSG this season across competitions, recording two goals and two assists.

#4 Marco Verratti

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Since joining the club in 2012, Marco Verratti has been the undisputed cornerstone of PSG. While the coaches, systems, and players around him have morphed beyond recognition, the Italian has remained true to his core. He has maintained his stature as the beating heart of the team.

Galtier has afforded him enough freedom in the middle of the park to play his natural game. He now also has an able partner with him in form of Vitinha, who only helps accentuate his game. The two together have the quality to take the fight to some of the best midfield units in the business.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Marco Verratti ranks top for tackles won per game (3.8) and passes per game (88.5) in Ligue 1 this season



Winning back play and dictating it simultaneously. The Marco Verratti way. Marco Verratti ranks top for tackles won per game (3.8) and passes per game (88.5) in Ligue 1 this seasonWinning back play and dictating it simultaneously. The Marco Verratti way. 🇫🇷 Marco Verratti ranks top for tackles won per game (3.8) and passes per game (88.5) in Ligue 1 this season 😏 Winning back play and dictating it simultaneously. The Marco Verratti way. https://t.co/hs8xx8MzS1

Verratti, who has been the standout player in Les Parisiens’ two-man midfield this season, has featured in all nine of their games this season. His perfect run of games goes on to show how much Galtier values his man.

#3 Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Having left Barcelona for the first time in his professional career, Lionel Messi had a tough time settling in at PSG last season. He scored only 11 goals for the Parisians in 34 games across competitions, with only six of them coming in 26 Ligue 1 games.

Following a disappointing campaign, Messi seems determined to turn it around this season, and early signs have been quite encouraging.

Omar Haija  @3omarHaija Messi has been named Man Of The Match in 7 of 9 matches he played this season 🤯 Messi has been named Man Of The Match in 7 of 9 matches he played this season 🤯 https://t.co/5dqe7DAoLI

The Argentine maverick has impressed onlookers with his visionary passing, link-up play, and deft finishing. Messi already has four goals and seven assists to his name this season (9 matches across competitions), and he should only get better as the season wears on.

Messi missed out on Ballon d’Or nominations for his underwhelming displays last season. Given the form he’s in this term, he should not have any problems returning to the list of coveted nominees next year.

#2 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

PSG’s crown jewel Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season. The Frenchman, who ended the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign as the division’s top scorer with 28 goals, already has seven to his name this term (six matches). He is yet to record an assist, but his link-up play with Messi and Neymar has been noteworthy.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



91% pass accuracy

31 touches

3/4 ground duels won

2 shots on target

2 goals



Another 2 Champions League goals. Kylian Mbappe’s first half by numbers vs. Juventus:91% pass accuracy31 touches3/4 ground duels won2 shots on target2 goalsAnother 2 Champions League goals. Kylian Mbappe’s first half by numbers vs. Juventus:91% pass accuracy 31 touches 3/4 ground duels won2 shots on target 2 goals Another 2 Champions League goals. 💫 https://t.co/Cr2e7xI1hB

Kylian Mbappe, who signed a three-year extension at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, is one of the most sought-after players in the world. He is quick, decisive, and capable of leading his team by example.

Mbappe’s ruthless finishing was on full display in PSG’s Champions League Group H opener against Juventus. He scored a decisive brace to propel the Parisians to an important 2-1 victory.

#1 Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are absolute powerhouses, but it is Neymar who is turning all the heads this season. After failing to impress in the 2021-22 season, Neymar has started the season in blistering fashion, recording 10 goals and seven assists in nine matches across competitions.

Neymar’s future at PSG was seemingly in the air during the summer transfer window. The club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted that he was disappointed with his team’s superstars’ display last season and refused to confirm Neymar’s prolonged involvement (via 90min).

𝐆𝐓 @NeyMessiProp People said Neymar is a dribble merchant with no end product People said Neymar is a dribble merchant with no end product 😭 https://t.co/s9R28zQdks

By the looks of it, Neymar has made it a point to bounce back this season under Galtier, show his employers that he’s still the right man for the job. Not only has he popped up goals and assists, but he has also worked harder than ever before, contributing to the press and compelling the opposition to make mistakes.

If Neyman can continue firing on all cylinders, PSG would have a great shot at winning the coveted Champions League at the end of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty