5 best players to have graduated from Paris Saint-Germain's academy

Daksh Shukla FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

A youth investment program within a particular team or league has always been an important part of football. Everyone loves to see young talent being developed and nurtured into an international star. Talking about the French champions, the PSG Academy has produced several such international stars before becoming the massive powerhouse they are now.

Established in 1975, the academy currently consists of two teams, the Under 19 and the Under 17. Full of young and talented teenagers, the PSG Academy was also named Best Youth Club by the French Football Federation on four occasions (1989, 2011, 2013, 2014)

Before look at 5 best players to have graduated from Paris Saint-Germain's academy throughout the years, Mamadou Sakho and Adrien Rabiot should be given honourable mentions on just missing out on the list.

#5 Presnel Kimpembe

World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe

At number 5 we have the centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

Not the first name that comes to mind when you think about the exciting young French players, Kimpembe has shown how patience and hard work can help you achieve your dreams in life. The young Parisian wasn’t tipped for big things at a young age but his determination and perseverance, adding to his skills and athletic abilities, have rightly earned him his position in the team. While there are many things to appreciate about the 24-year old, his journey and unwavering positive attitude remain one of his most admired attributes.

Talking about his playing style, the Frenchman is quite composed in tight situations and can pick out passes between the lines of the opposition. With good positional sense while marking and great acceleration and strength, he can be called a solid modern centre-back.

Presnel Kimpembe is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, rising through the ranks while adding much needed young blood into the squad. He was also part of the 2018 World Cup winning squad and will be looking to improve even further and cement a position in that talented France line-up. Called as the 'Future of French Football' by retired defender William Gallas, Presnel Kimpembe is surely one of the better players to graduate from Paris Saint-Germain's academy.

1 / 5 NEXT