5 best players for Wales at Euro 2020

If you were to draw out a list of the most disappointing teams of Euro 2020, then big guns like France, Portugal, and Germany would surely rank at the top.

However, among the dark horses, Wales stake a big claim to have flattered to deceive the most.

In their second consecutive appearance on the European stage, the Dragons, who reached the semi-finals in 2016, fell woefully short in their ambitions here.

Five of the best players for Wales at Euro 2020

A 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Denmark in the last-16 saw their campaign end in a whimper, going home with just a single victory and a 2-0 defeat of Turkey in Group A to show for their efforts.

However, it wasn't all doom and gloom. These players gave their fans something to cheer about with good performances.

#5 Kieffer Moore

Moore scored Wales' first goal of Euro 2020 against Switzerland

Wales, in recent years, have ridden on the back of Gareth Bale's goalscoring prowess. Now they have a striker around whom they can build their squad.

Kieffer Moore scored against Switzerland in Wales' first group fixture, scoring a header from a tight angle in the 74th minute to equalize and steal a point for his side.

Although it remained his only meaningful piece of action in the campaign, the Cardiff City striker impressed with his hold-up play and showed how effectively he can link-up with other attackers.

At 28, he's currently in the prime of his life and could be a useful figure in their World Cup qualifiers, having already scored twice.

#4 Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey worked hard and played his heart out for Wales

While he was not outstanding by any means, Aaron Ramsey was still an important presence on the field for Wales.

He scored a beautiful goal against Turkey, neatly chesting down a cross from Gareth Bale before producing a nonchalant finish beyond Ugurcan Cakir which set the Dragons on their way to a 2-0 victory.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @aaronramsey holds a unique record in that he is the only player in the history of the national team to score in the finals of two major tournaments.



➡︎ https://t.co/DwZVQmsswr ⬅︎#EURO2020 | #WAL | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/vcqNcaP4po — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) July 12, 2021

The Juventus star combined a superior technique and powerful running style to drive his side forward, whilst also helping in breaking opposition play with 12 ball recoveries. He also made four tackles.

Ramsey is now in the twilight of his career but continues to deliver for his side.

