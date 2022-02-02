5 best players who have worn the No.10 jersey for PSG

On Monday, Lionel Messi wore the No.10 shirt in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Coupe de France Round of 16 game against Nice. Messi, who wears No.30 in Ligue 1, couldn’t produce a memorable performance, but fans nonetheless were ecstatic to see him flaunting his favorite number.

By sporting the No.10 jersey, the Argentine became one of the many world-class players to have worn the shirt for PSG.

Today, we will take a quick look at the previous owners of the No.10 jersey, players who made a tangible impact for PSG wearing it. Here are the five greatest No.10’s in PSG’s history:

#5 Jay-Jay Okocha

Impressed with his spell at Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain brought Jay-Jay Okocha to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 1998. The Nigerian footballer was not exactly known for scoring for fun or providing assists every single week. Instead, he was a man of finesse and fervor.

Playing as an attacking midfielder, Okocha would often take it upon himself to lay a one-man siege to the opposition defense. He had an arsenal of tricks to help his case and a loyal fanbase to cheer him on.

Wearing the No.10 shirt, the Nigerian kept the opposition defenders on their toes, as no team could allow him even an inch of space.

Okocha played 113 games for the club from the French capital, scoring 20 goals. His only trophy for PSG came in the 1998-99 season when the Parisians won the French Super Cup.

#4 Safet Susic

Back in the 1980’s, Paris Saint-Germain were hardly as popular as they are now. They were still trying to make a name for themselves, and they needed extraordinary players to put them on the map.

PSG signed Safet Susic from La Liga side Sporting Gijon in the summer of 1982. Known for his exceptional passing range, vision, and silk-smooth deft touches, Susic wasted no time making himself at home in Paris.

Operating at the heart of PSG’s midfield, Susic had the complete freedom to roam around the pitch. The former No.10 would often slide into dangerous positions up top and make a decisive impact with either his shooting boot or incisive passes.

Over the course of his nine-year career in France, he featured in 343 for the Parisians, registering 96 goals and 61 assists.

Susic guided them to one Ligue 1 title (1985-85) and a French Cup (1982-83) triumph. In 2010, the Bosnian international was chosen as the finest Paris Saint-Germain player in history by France Football.

#3 Rai

PSG signed Rai for €5 million from Sao Paulo in the summer of 1993. Hailed as one of the most iconic figures in the club's history, the Brazilian was one of the best attacking-midfielders of his generation.

He pulled strings from the middle of the park, had a knack for providing defense-piercing passes, and rarely lost his cool.

He first wore the No.10 jersey in the 1994-95 season, after bouncing back from a disappointing debut season. Under Luis Fernandez, Brazilian great Socrates’ brother finally found his footing.

He helped PSG to memorable victories over Bayern Munich and Barcelona, guiding them to the semi-finals of the Champions League. He served the club diligently for five seasons before returning to Sao Paulo to see off his career.

His exploits in the red and blue shirt helped the club to domestic cup doubles (1994-95 & 1997-98), one Ligue 1 title, and a Europapokal.

#2 Neymar

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG’s current no.10, Neymar, is one of the best players to ever play for the French club. Signed for an earth-shattering €222 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, the Brazilian holds the record for being the most expensive footballer in history.

Neymar is yet to guide Paris Saint-Germain to a Champions League title, but he has surely made them favorites in the competition. With the 29-year-old leading the line, the Parisians played their first Champions League final in the 2019-20 season against Bayern Munich.

Known for his trickery, extraordinary dribbling skills, and a knack for the spectacular, the left-winger always keeps the fans on the edge of their seats. He has missed more than his fair share of matches due to injuries but rarely misses his mark when fit.

Since his record-breaking switch from Barcelona, Neymar has featured in 130 games for PSG, adding 90 goals and 55 assists to his name. His performances have led the club to three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and two French League Cups in the last four seasons.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester City FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Having won domestic titles in Italy and Spain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain from AC Milan in the summer of 2012. Lauded as one of the best strikers in the world, the Sweden international had a sky-high reputation to live up to in France.

The Swedish striker quickly settled in at PSG, emerging as their undisputed star.

Wearing the famous No.10 jersey, Ibrahimovic dominated Ligue 1 like there was no tomorrow. He used his physicality well to bring the opposition defenders to their knees and was always on the lookout for audacious, eye-catching goals.

Natter Football @NATTERFOOTBALL Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his time at PSG: "The French are known for their arrogance. And they called me arrogant. So, I say they should have been proud, because I represented France perfectly." Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his time at PSG: "The French are known for their arrogance. And they called me arrogant. So, I say they should have been proud, because I represented France perfectly." https://t.co/wE2rts8c1w

Between 2012 and 2016, the striker played 180 games for PSG, registering 156 goals and 61 assists. His exploits in front of goal helped the club to four consecutive Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and three French League Cups.

