5 best playmakers of 2023

Playmakers are the artistic architects of football who are tasked with injecting much-needed creativity and joy into the beautiful game. With their intuitive vision and sublime technical skills, playmakers orchestrate the flow of play. They can turn routine moments into mesmerizing displays of brilliance.

These maestros possess the ability to unlock defences with a deft pass or a dazzling run, infusing matches with unpredictability and excitement.

Above and beyond the tactical advantages they bring, playmakers are the heartbeat of a team. These visionaries transform the mundane into the extraordinary and ensure that football remains a captivating spectacle that transcends mere competition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best playmakers of 2023.

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal/Manchester United)

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the best playmakers of his generation. While he is dismissed by certain sections as being too wasteful, it's worth noting that Fernandes' efficacy comes from taking risks. The Portuguese midfielder's quick-thinking and ability to execute line-breaking passes are extraordinary.

He consistently creates goalscoring opportunities for club and country and with him on the team, forwards are unlikely to be starved for chances. However, Fernandes has his limitations too. The 29-year-old is a needle mover when he is deployed as a number 10 or a supporting striker.

His style of play simply doesn't suit that of a central midfielder as his ability to recycle possession is not that great.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best attacking midfielder of his generation. His technical skills and vision are world-class and he has been the heartbeat of Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. De Bruyne is capable of producing top-tier service to his forwards by virtue of his precise passing ability.

The Belgian midfield maestro is constantly scanning for runs around him and Erling Haaland, in particular, has benefitted greatly from playing alongside him in recent times.

The only reason why De Bruyne is not on top of this list is because he has been out injured since the first gameweek of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

#3 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Brazil v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Lionel Messi's skillset has always been as well-rounded as you can expect any forward to be. As he lost a yard of pace over the last few years, he was expected to take up more of a playmaking role and he has expectedly delivered big.

Messi finished the 2022-23 season as the top assist provider in Ligue 1 (16 assists). He has also been in great form for Inter Miami and the goals haven't dried up either. Messi still scores at a prolific rate but it's his playmaking ability that truly takes the cake now.

Messi's ability to pick out his teammates, particularly in tight spaces in and around the final third, is simply extraordinary. He can thread balls through the tiniest of windows and is a joy to watch.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold (England/Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in the Premier League right now. His exceptional passing ability and vision made him Liverpool's main creative outlet under Jurgen Klopp. Alexander-Arnold has also shown an impressive ability to slot into midfield and conduct play from the middle of the park for the Reds.

The Englishman has received plenty of flak for his defensive ability at times but when Liverpool are bossing possession and Trent is in the groove, their forwards have a jolly good time.

He sprays precise long balls into the attacking third and Liverpool's batch of pacy forwards find plenty of joy in making runs off the shoulders of defenders.

#1 Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal)

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

In terms of stitching play together, Martin Odegaard is one of the best in the business right now. He employs a blend of intelligence and precision to connect the dots in midfield with his incisive passing.

Odegaard's awareness of space and his knack for threading passes allow him to find his way around low blocks that are usually deployed against Arsenal. Whether it's a delicate through ball or a perfectly weighted long pass, Odegaard's passing acumen showcases his innate understanding of the game.

The Norway international is one of the most technically proficient midfielders in the business currently.