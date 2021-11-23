The Premier League is the go-to league for football fans across the globe. The hype and excitement surrounding the league is on the rise due to the unpredictable nature and quality of the league.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has gone on to become the most-watched league in the world. Record viewership and multiple lucrative deals have followed over the years, adding to the Premier League's attractiveness.

Playmakers are usually extremely creative footballers, who help in unlocking the opposition's defenses. They are not only good at assisting the goalscorer but also help their team initiate attacks and dictate the rhythm of the game.

Being the biggest league in the world, the Premier League has been home to some of the world's best players over the years. Many world class playmakers have also graced the England top flight with their presence.

On that note, let's take a look at

5 best playmakers in Premier League history

#5 David Silva

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

Alongside the likes of Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany, David Silva has been pivotal to Manchester City's success over the last decade. The Spaniard was the creative fulcrum of the Cityzens who went on to dominate the English top flight for the majority of the last decade.

Silva is known for his vision, with his immaculate passes and intelligent movements breaking down defensive barriers with utter ease. In his 10 years in the Premier League, 'El Mago' racked up 60 goals and 93 assists. The midfielder weaved his magic on the pitch and has etched his name in the history books.

• @VisionOfWabby David Silva in the Premier League.



• 4 Premier League titles

• 309 Appearances

• 60 Goals

• 93 Assists

• PFA TOTS Appearances (3)

• PFA POTY Runner-up 2012

• Premier League Assist Provider 11/12

• 793 Chances Created

• 119 Big Chances Created



Premier League Legend. David Silva in the Premier League.• 4 Premier League titles• 309 Appearances• 60 Goals• 93 Assists • PFA TOTS Appearances (3)• PFA POTY Runner-up 2012• Premier League Assist Provider 11/12• 793 Chances Created• 119 Big Chances CreatedPremier League Legend.

For City, the midfielder scored 77 goals and provided 141 assists and 77 across all competitions. His exploits helped the Cityzens win the Premier League four times and the FA Cup twice, among other notable accolades.

#4 Thierry Henry

Arsenal v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

Thierry Henry has written his name in the Premier League history books with his style and exploits on the pitch. Being Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League with 175 goals, he has left an incredible legacy in the English top flight.

In addition to prolific goalscoring, Henry knew how to create chances and spaces for his teammates. His ability to beat defenders 1 v 1 and pick out teammates in the final third was crucial to Arsenal's success. The Frenchman racked up 106 assists for the Gunners, 74 of them coming in the Premier League.

B/R Football @brfootball



On this day in 2002, Thierry Henry with a moment of magic in the north London derby 👑



(via

An iconic goal. An iconic celebration.On this day in 2002, Thierry Henry with a moment of magic in the north London derby 👑(via @Arsenal An iconic goal. An iconic celebration.On this day in 2002, Thierry Henry with a moment of magic in the north London derby 👑(via @Arsenal)https://t.co/ERlVrVotVR

Henry helped Arsenal win two league titles and three FA Cup trophies while being the league's top goalscorer four times.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh