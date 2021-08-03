5 best playmakers in the world right now

Strikers always get the applause because scoring goals is the most appealing part of the game. But among the players, the most revered are usually midfielders who can play pinpoint passes and unlock defences.

Playmakers are those ones that can pick out passes that others can't read. They are great readers of the game and also possess incredible technique. They are the ones that roam around in midfield looking for the right moment to play a pass that can upend entire defences.

Playmakers combine flair, vision, technical ability and passing range to help them dominate their opposition. There are different types of creators. There could be registas, trequartistas, false nines etc. Ultimately, their objective is to provide sparks and create openings on the field.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best playmakers in the world right now.

#5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Toni Kroos is arguably the best passer of the ball among midfielders in the Spanish top-flight. The German international can pick out his teammates from anywhere on the pitch. He pings perfectly weighted throughballs to his wingers and is also excellent at providing service from set-pieces.

Kroos managed 12 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2020-21 season. He had a wonderful season and was a key player as Real Madrid mounted a title challenge on all fronts but fell just short.

The 31-year-old does not play as an attacking midfielder. He plays a deeper role and his partner Luka Modric is usually the ball-carrier. Despite that, Kroos has managed to stack up 12 assists and that's quite commendable for a deep-lying playmaker.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v İstanbul Basaksehir: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Bruno Fernandes had a rather forgettable outing at Euro 2020. But Fernandes has worked tirelessly for his club over the past two seasons and it is understandable that he was running out of juice.

Having played 58 matches for Manchester United across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, fatigue would have definitely played a part. The Portuguese international has simply been sensational for the Red Devils since joining in January 2020.

Fernandes immediately improved Manchester United's goalscoring form. In the 2020-21 season, he scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

One interesting thing about Fernandes is that he is not afraid to take risks. He centers his game around playing quick passes, picking out runs and timing his passes to his teammates perfectly. The 26-year-old is easily one of the best playmakers in the game right now.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith